Rotary Club fundraiser pays $10,000 to one lucky winner — PHOTOS

Sheriﬀ Joe McGill poses with his wife. McGill was not in uniform, and therefore not on duty, so he wore a reelect Joe campaign button on his jacket lapel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

2025 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Mary McRory, right, and 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt (l) attended the event. Both ladies said they were supporting the event, and wanted to enjoy the community and have fun. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nancy Thompson was the winner of the costume contest. “My family says I'm always a hippie, so I just had to go in my closet to get my hat.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Rotary Club of Pahrump held their annual Halloween-themed $10,000 Cash Giveaway Extravaganza at Nevada Treasure on Saturday evening, October 25. “That’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Barbara Thompson, the current local Rotary president.

“This cash extravaganza today, we’ve been doing this for probably about 40 years, almost as long as our club,” said Thompson. The service club is part of a larger 150-year-old Rotary Club network, with 1.2 million members around the globe. “Our club just celebrated our 40-year anniversary,” she added.

Prior to the event, Rotarians sold a total of 300 tickets at $100 each, with one lucky person selected to win $10,000. This year’s lucky winner was Trish Rippie, who wasn’t present at the event. In addition, several local businesses and individuals donated gifts and/or cash for gifts for a silent auction and door prizes. Attendees at the event could also buy 50/50 raffle tickets.

There was also a costume contest, and several guests and members were dressed up, including Rotarian Sharry Starbuck, who came as a nun. “Four years ago, I won the $10,000,” she explained that was the first year she participated in the event. “I ended up giving it away to other charities, and of course, after that, I joined the Rotary,” she said.

The club raises money throughout the year with several other fundraising events, but as Thompson stated before, this event brings in the most. “After expenses and everything, we’ve probably come out about $20,000 to $22,000 [ahead],” explained Thompson. “The Rotary has been fighting polio, and we’re down to like less than 2% of the world has polio right now.”

Locally, Thompson mentioned the club is active in promoting youth programs and gives scholarships to high school seniors. Thompson added the club has built wheelchair ramps, free of charge to the recipients. “We probably have built more than 100 ramps in the community over the last 10 years or so,” she stated.

Fourteen-year Rotarian, District Judge and event participant Kim Wanker is involved with the wheelchair ramp project. She explained that she’s a Paul Harris Fellow in the Rotary Club. “When a [Rotary] member has given $1,000 [in charitable contributions], then you’re considered a Paul Harris Fellow …every member of our club is a Paul Harris Fellow. Some of them are beyond that, but at least every member. So, it’s kind of a cool thing,” she said.

The club currently has 28 members, and membership has dropped over the years. “When I first joined, there was about 48 members,” says Thompson, who mentioned the club is having problems attracting younger members. “Our monthly dues are $50. Sometimes that’s difficult for people, but we do understand that,” she added.

Monthly fees play a role in discouraging new membership. On a national level, many service clubs — such as Rotary, Lions, and Kiwanis — have experienced a significant decline in membership over the past few decades. This trend is influenced not only by costs but also by changing lifestyles and increased competition from online charities, among other factors.

Sheriff Joe McGill and his wife have attended the Rotary Cash Extravaganza for the past several years. Aside from raising money, McGill talked about the event’s importance for him, saying, “I think it’s good, because you can get people in the business community together, and get to know each other. Marketing, networking, it’s more of a meet and greet type of thing.”

VEA District 7 president, Michelle Caird and her husband Bill have also attended the event for the past six years. As she stated, “The Rotary is an extraordinary organization helping Pahrump in so many ways. So, if I can in some small way, support them, I know that they’re supporting other people.”

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.