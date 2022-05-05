Rotary Club holding children’s book drive

An ongoing Pahrump Valley Rotary Club program is returning Saturday as members plan to collect books for distribution to students throughout the Nye County School District.

Club President Eddie Williams said the effort is part of the Rotary’s “Together We Read” program geared towards encouraging kids to read more often.

“We will be collecting both new and gently used books out in front of the Nye Communities Coalition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday May 7,” Williams said. “We will provide free hot dogs and water for those who drive up and donate books. It’s a program that we started about four years ago in order to support pre-kindergarten and elementary school students. This is one of the ways that we decided to help our children in elementary school who might be struggling a little bit with reading.”

Additionally, Williams said that research has proven that the earlier kids start to read, the last time they will spend in the principal’s office.

“We are also stressing parental participation because the more we can get parents actively involved with the school and the administrators, the more effective the child’s education can be,” Williams noted.

Nye Communities Coalition is located at 1020 E. Wilson Rd., directly across from the school district.

