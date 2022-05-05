66°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Rotary Club holding children’s book drive

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 

An ongoing Pahrump Valley Rotary Club program is returning Saturday as members plan to collect books for distribution to students throughout the Nye County School District.

Club President Eddie Williams said the effort is part of the Rotary’s “Together We Read” program geared towards encouraging kids to read more often.

“We will be collecting both new and gently used books out in front of the Nye Communities Coalition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday May 7,” Williams said. “We will provide free hot dogs and water for those who drive up and donate books. It’s a program that we started about four years ago in order to support pre-kindergarten and elementary school students. This is one of the ways that we decided to help our children in elementary school who might be struggling a little bit with reading.”

Additionally, Williams said that research has proven that the earlier kids start to read, the last time they will spend in the principal’s office.

“We are also stressing parental participation because the more we can get parents actively involved with the school and the administrators, the more effective the child’s education can be,” Williams noted.

Nye Communities Coalition is located at 1020 E. Wilson Rd., directly across from the school district.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is pictured greet ...
Pahrump launching new tourism publication, Highway 160 Magazine
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is preparing to publish its first-ever tourism magazine and Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is more than a little enthusiastic about the new product, telling the Pahrump Valley Times that “Highway 160 Magazine – Pahrump, Your Basecamp to Adventure” will be a valuable publication for both tourists and locals alike.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Motorists can be seen traveling along Highway 160 near Dalto ...
Second new roundabout in works for Highway 160
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A local developer announced plans just last month to construct a new roundabout on Highway 160 — weeks later, the Nye County Commission approved funding to install a second new traffic circle on Pahrump’s main road.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Anna Calvert with a nice desert trout; showing us that even ...
DAN SIMMONS: Here are the good fishing spots
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s time to fish; the die-hards have been at it since the beginning of April. They know the early season is the best.

Deborah Beatty (Nye County)
Nye County recorder addresses voters at debate
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Incumbent Deborah Beatty, a proud grandmother of 14, started her career in escrow and title work.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Narcan, one of the brand names for the opioid overdose rever ...
Drug overdoses continue to rise in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drug overdoses are on the rise in Nevada and state officials are striving to raise awareness about treatment options as well as the potentially life-saving medication Naloxone, which can be used to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The Greenlink West Project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt (kV) and 345 ...
Federal review of Greenlink West project begins
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt and 345-kV overhead electric transmission lines and includes transmission and distribution lines, substations, microwave radio facilities, amplifier sites, access roads, and construction/material yards.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Red Cross, this photo shows a volunteer ins ...
How to receive a free smoke alarm
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Pahrump Fire and Rescue will join with volunteers on Saturday, May 7 to install about 100 free smoke alarms in Nye County homes.