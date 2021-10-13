62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Rubber bullet round ends standoff

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 13, 2021 - 8:26 am
 
Marcell Trujillo
Marcell Trujillo

A man was arrested in Pahrump after an incident involving a knife, according to authorities.

A man armed with a knife was arrested by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office after a standoff at the end of last month, according to an arrest report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

It was just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, when Deputy Michael Tulipat was dispatched to the Wildside Bar, on the 2100 block of Gamebird Road after dispatchers received the information.

“Dispatch advised that the subject was possibly on Jackie Street waving a knife,” Tulipat’s report stated. “Upon arrival to the area, several deputies located a white male, later identified as Marcell Trujillo, who was brandishing a knife over his head in a rude, angry, and threatening manner in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 202.320.”

After receiving several commands for Trujillo to drop the knife and get on the ground, the report noted that Trujillo allegedly made several lunges toward the deputies with the knife in a deadly and threatening manner.

“He refused to drop the knife and told us to shoot him several times,” according to the report. “Marcell willfully resisted, delayed and obstructed a public officer in discharging or attempting to discharge any legal duty by refusing to put the knife down, in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 199.280.2, where a dangerous weapon other than a firearm, is used in the course of resistance.”

After not complying with additional commands to drop the knife, the decision was made to deploy a “less than lethal” round at Trujillo, which caused Trujillo to drop the knife, and was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center, according to authorities.

No serious injuries were reported, the report stated.

Trujillo’s bail was set at $10,500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Rural Pitch coming up in October
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is looking for rural entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to the table for the Second Annual Rural Pitch Day.

Death Valley NPS The improvements to Death Valley's famous thermometer were made possible by do ...
Death Valley thermometer improvements completed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park announced this month that improvements have been completed to the iconic thermometer display at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The speed limit in front of Petrack Park and the Bob Ruud Co ...
Nye County Commissioners green-light speed limit changes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Several streets in the Pahrump Valley will be seeing faster traffic following approval by the Nye County Commission of speed limit increases effecting roadways located in the center of town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is striving to educate the ...
Assemblyman Hafen providing legislative updates
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2021 Legislative Session saw the passage of a multitude of bills this year, with literally hundreds making their way through the legislative process to become Nevada law and residents all across the state may be asking themselves just what those many, many bills mean to them and their daily lives.

Madeline Kostopoulos
Woman arrested in Pahrump after trespassing call
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and a list of other counts over an Oct. 6 incident in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia is inviting area ...
Nye DA Arabia to host conversation with local veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office undertakes some of the most important work in the community, prosecuting crimes perpetrated by and on the residents of Nye County. It is a highly complex task and one that is key in protecting the people of the county but it is also one that can lead to plenty of questions by the public, who often wish to know where the DA’s office is at with certain cases, particularly those of a very high-profile nature.