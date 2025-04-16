Rural Roundup recognizes Pahrump’s Paula Elefante

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Social Powwow brings the heritage and traditions of America's native peoples to Petrack Park each November and thousands regularly turn out for the event, which Paula Elefante has been heading for about 20 years.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Inside of a teepee set up at the Pahrump Social Powwow, Paula Elefante, a lead organizer of the event, chats with a young powwow attendee. Elefante was recently honored for her efforts in bringing the Powwow to the community, an event that attracts tourists from all over for what's known as the valley's largest cultural event of the year.

Travel Nevada Pahrump resident Paula Elefante, second from left, was honored and humbled to receive a 2025 Excellence in Tourism Award at the Rural Roundup held in Laughlin this month. Elefante was recognized for her volunteerism within the tourism territory known as Nevada Silver Trails and her work with the Pahrump Social Powwow.

Nevada is a state that thrives on tourism and Travel Nevada, the department charged with supporting this industry, is all about drawing newcomers to the many and varied communities of the Silver State. In an effort to ensure local tourism professionals have access to the latest educational tools, tips, concepts and connections, each year Travel Nevada hosts its annual Rural Roundup, and the 2025 event included a very special honor for one Pahrump resident, Paula Elefante.

“Nevada’s tourism industry came together this week for the 32nd Annual Rural Roundup … (which) serves as the state’s premier conference for rural tourism partners to network and connect over shared goals. During the event, top tourism partners were recognized and honored for their outstanding contributions to the state’s tourism industry,” Travel Nevada announced in a news release issued this month. “Paula’s longstanding volunteer work (with Nevada Silver Trails) includes focusing on events and fundraising. Her commitment to her community is exemplified by her successful coordination of the Annual Pahrump Social Powwow.”

The Rural Roundup took place April 8 through April 11 in Laughlin, where the conference brought together representatives from a variety of tourism sectors for workshops, exhibits, speakers and more, as well as an abundance of opportunities to network with their fellow professionals. The Excellence in Tourism Awards Dinner took place on April 10 and Elefante was among six others recognized that evening. However, she herself was not in attendance, so the award actually caught her pleasantly off-guard.

“I missed the awards dinner the night of April 10 because I had another commitment, so I was totally surprised on the following morning when, at breakfast, commissioner Jabbour informed me of this award,” Elefante remarked to the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s quite an honor to have been selected to receive an Excellence in Tourism Award.”

Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, who was in attendance for the awards dinner, was effusive with his praise for Elefante and he shared the news of her achievement at the most recent county commission meeting.

“The state of Nevada is divided into territories and we have the largest tourism territory starting here in Pahrump, it’s called Nevada Silver Trails. It goes all the way up to Yerington and then cuts across to Pioche and Caliente, so it encompasses five different counties,” Jabbour explained for the public on April 15. “I was honored to give a presentation at the Rural Roundup representing Nye County … and I gave an annual volunteerism tourism award to our very own Pahrump resident, Paula Elefante, who is very significant and instrumental in a lot of things — but most specifically, you know Paula for carrying the torch and continuing to bring the annual Powwow here to Pahrump. … You should be very proud that Pahrump and Nye County were, again, put on the map this past week.”

Nevada Silver Trails is one of six tourism territories in the state. Other territory representatives recognized at the Rural Roundup this year included:

■ Jan Petersen, Cowboy Country

■ Dee Helming, Pony Express Territory

■ Art Jimenez, Reno Tahoe Territory

■ B’Anka Neder, Las Vegas Territory

■ Tammi Tiger, Nevada’s Indian Territory

One final award was also given out at the Rural Roundup, with the Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year award going to Marcia Hurd of the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism.

“I was thrilled to present the Excellence in Tourism awards to our exceptional Nevada tourism partners,” Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva enthused. “Their unwavering commitment to promoting and elevating rural destinations creates a lasting impact that will benefit generations to come. It’s an honor to recognize each of these partners and their communities as we continue to work together to improve the quality of life for all Nevadans.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com