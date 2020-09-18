95°F
News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87

The Associated Press
September 18, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2020 - 4:42 pm

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Searchers find deceased hiker in Death Valley
Staff Report

A team of Death Valley National Park rangers and an Inyo County sheriff deputy located a deceased hiker on the morning of Sept. 7 roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cage and Peek reported 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a ...
Nevada reports 501 new cases of COVID-19
Staff Report

Nevada reported 501 new cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced Friday at their daily teleconference with the media.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), is seeking vol ...
Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In Nevada, sui ...
Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide
Staff Report

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highw ...
Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Nevada unemployment dips below worst rate of Great Recession
Staff Report

Jobs in Nevada increased by 0.5% in August compared to 1.0% nationally according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s August 2020 economic report.

Nevada Department of Transportation Construction started Sept. 15, with work occurring from 6 ...
Work begins on 32 miles of US 95, north of Beatty
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work began this week on a $17.1 million, 32-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to four miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda county line.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty is a popular stop for truckers and ...
RICHARD STEPHENS: What is Beatty Like?
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Someone posted the following on the bulletin boards at the Beatty Post Office.