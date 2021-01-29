48°F
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers

Staff Report
January 28, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file The Nevada Real Estate Division, a division of the Department of Business and Industry, is in place to safeguard and promote interest in real estate transactions by developing an informed public and a professional real estate industry.

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers adopted Senate Bill 119, which established requirements for certain workers and supervisors in the convention services industries to obtain training on relevant safety and health issues within 15 days of starting work in the industry. Workers who perform construction, installation, maintenance, operation, repair or removal of trade show or exhibition displays must be trained.

The bill aligns with previously enacted rules mandating similar training requirements for workers in the construction and entertainment industries. All construction and general industry 10- and 30-hour training programs approved by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration will satisfy the training requirements for the convention services industry.

The intent of the training requirement is to provide workers who are regularly exposed to workplace safety and health hazards with basic information about how to identify and avoid injuries and illnesses commonly associated with their work. Convention services combine elements of construction and general industry work, making both construction and general industry training programs suitable to provide awareness level training to workers.

The statutory requirements mandating training for convention services workers became effective Jan. 1, 2020. The newly adopted sections of the NAC became effective on Jan. 21, 2021, following a series of public meetings and solicitation of public comment on the regulations. The updated regulations are available for review at http://dir.nv.gov/OSHA.

Training information, course registration for free state-sponsored training and a list of approved private industry training providers can be found on the Division of Industrial Relations Safety Consultation and Training Section’s 10- and 30-Hour OSHA Training website at http://nv1030.org. Free training sessions provided by SCATS fill quickly and are offered based on space-limited availability requiring advanced registration.

Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

Getty Images ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized informatio ...
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s secon ...
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Getty Images The Rural Community Assistance Partnership’s Rural Homecoming program has partn ...
Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.