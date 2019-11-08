52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sagebrush to be planted in Nevada thanks to prisons project

Staff Report
November 8, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Thanks to a partnership between the Nevada Department of Corrections, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Institute for Applied Ecology, more than 200,000 sagebrush plants will be planted in Nevada wilderness scarred by wildfire, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

The “Sagebrush in Prisons Project” is a nationally-recognized program where inmates at correctional centers in Carson City and Lovelock raise sagebrush from seeds to the planting stage. Then, BLM staff and private contractors plant the sagebrush in wilderness areas ravaged by fire.

“This is a great program for our inmates because they gain horticulture skills while developing the patience and investment necessary to raise sagebrush,” Harold Wickham, the Nevada Department of Correction’s acting director, said in a news release. “This is also a great program for Nevada because it rehabilitates fire-scarred areas while restoring sage grouse habitat.”

It was for this reason that a dozen inmates carefully packaged 80,000 sagebrush for transport on a cold and cloudless day at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

One of these inmates, Patrick McKinnon, said he liked the hands-on nature of the work.

“We micro-managed the plants during every step of the way, checking their PH levels and soil-water content every day. We covered them with tarps when the weather got bad. All of this work prepares the sagebrush for the day they can be replanted. We feel good about doing something that benefits the state.”

McKinnon and his fellow inmates worked under the watchful eye of Shannon Swim, the Institute for Applied Ecology’s Nevada contractor who trains and works directly with the inmates at each Nevada Department of Corrections facility.

“The inmates put their blood, sweat, and tears into raising the sagebrush,” Swim said in the release.

“They know that wildfires kill sagebrush down to the root, and if we don’t replant scarred areas with sagebrush, invasive cheatgrass will move in.

“This is an important program and the inmates spend months raising the sagebrush and preparing them for planting,” Swim said.

See more on pvtimes.com

This year’s planting will occur in November and focus on areas scarred by the Martin Fire, which burned 435,000 acres north of Winnemucca in July 2018.

For more information about the Sagebrush in Prisons Project, visit www.appliedeco.org/programs/sagebrush

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Feral cats look out from a parking garage in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. C ...
Expert coming to Pahrump, set to talk about feral cats
Staff Report

Dr. Kate Hurley plans talk about the best tactics for addressing outdoor cats from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Nye County Commissioners’ chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump, organizers announced.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic stopped along U.S. Highway 95 between Goldfield and T ...
Stretch of U.S. 95 being moved for Nevada gold mining project
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists who travel U.S. Highway 95 should watch for road shifts just north of Goldfield where a project is underway to relocate an estimated 2.5-mile stretch of the highway.

Courtesy of Death Valley National Park - A historical photo of the 20-mule team, the famous tea ...
Death Valley set to host 20 mule team reenactment
Staff Report

Twenty mules will pull replica borax wagons through Death Valley National Park in a rare public reenactment today, Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, the park announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital ...
Two-vehicle collision in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the parking lot of Walmart is not known for serious vehicle collisions, that is exactly what occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardar ...
Giving back to those who served: Pahrump home to Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well known as a town that supports and honors its veterans and for many of the organizations and businesses that serve the community, giving back to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces is a central goal.

Facebook via Review-Journal The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 ...
Nye County included in BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a multi-day competitive oil and gas lease sale beginning on Dec. 17 as part of an event that includes Nye County, the agency announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.