Scientist from Pahrump bestowed with a prestigious accolade

Dr. Amber Guckes received the 2025 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

This month, Dr. Amber Guckes received the 2025 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

The award, according to a news release, identifies individuals achieving innovative and far-reaching developments in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for the nation’s future.

Recognized for her work to advance radiation detectors in support of the NNSS’ Stockpile Stewardship mission, Dr. Guckes will receive a $250,000 federal research grant to advance her research.

A sample of her research is detailed in the NNSS’ Multi-Layered Avalanche Diamond (MAD) detector Site-Directed Research and Development project.

“In Pahrump, Dr. Guckes began her NNSS career as an intern, serving in the Nuclear Assurance and Stockpile and Experimental Operations directorates before her current role as manager of the Dynamic Instruments organization,” the release stated. “She is a fixture in regional outreach, committed to inspiring future generations to pursue STEM educational and career pathways, and is an alumna of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where she received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with an emphasis in nuclear engineering; a Master of Science in materials and nuclear engineering; graduate certificates in nuclear criticality safety engineering and nuclear safeguards and security; and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.”

Additionally, the release noted that PECASE showcases the tremendous contributions Dr. Guckes brings to innovative research and pioneering technical achievements at the national level, according to National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office Manager Betty Huck.

“Coupled with her collaborations with the national laboratories and serving as a STEM mentor in our communities, she exemplifies high-caliber leadership at the NNSS.” Huck said.

Further, Dr. Guckes is the second NNSS individual to receive the PECASE honor, following Dr. Marylesa Howard’s recognition in 2019.

PECASE was established in 1996 to recognize scientists demonstrating exceptional leadership potential early in their careers.

Nearly 400 professionals across 14 agencies were recognized in 2025, with Dr. Guckes representing the Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration.

For more information on the NNSS, visit www.nnss.gov