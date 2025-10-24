Sec. of State offering Mobile Business Services

Assistance with filings and applications will be available this Monday.

The Nevada Sec. of State's Office will be in Pahrump on Oct. 27 with its new Mobile Business Services Office Hours initiative, offering help with all kinds of business filings. (The state of Nevada)

Readers in need of assistance with business filings through the Nevada Secretary of State’s office will want to mark Monday, Oct. 27 on their calendars, so they can take advantage of a new offering from the state agency.

“The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is bringing in-person business services to Pahrump with a new Mobile Business Services Office Hours initiative. Customers will be able to get help with business license applications and renewals, LLC formations and filing and general secretary of state business services,” the office announced this week.

Appointments are required and can be made by visiting NVSOS.gov/sos/businesses

Those looking for some guidance on setting up a new business in Nevada prior to the event on Monday can find resources on the Nevada Business Portal at NVSilverflume.gov/checklist

“In every corner of our state, entrepreneurs are driving our economy and making their communities unique,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar stated. “We want to make sure Nevadans have consistent access to in-person services to help their businesses grow.”

The Mobile Business Service Office Hours event will take place Monday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.