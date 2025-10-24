78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Sec. of State offering Mobile Business Services

The Nevada Sec. of State's Office will be in Pahrump on Oct. 27 with its new Mobile Business Se ...
The Nevada Sec. of State's Office will be in Pahrump on Oct. 27 with its new Mobile Business Services Office Hours initiative, offering help with all kinds of business filings. (The state of Nevada)
More Stories
Nye County owns a large swathe of vacant land across the street from Ian Deutch Memorial Park a ...
New site for Pahrump’s Fireworks Show
“There is nothing to suggest that $250,000 bail is required in this case,” said Fabian Ferr ...
Ferrante remains in custody with reduced bail
Get ready for balloons to soar back into Pahrump
The Nevada Silver Tappers hosted the annual USO Benefit Show this September with two performanc ...
A tribute to the troops
Staff Report
October 24, 2025 - 4:04 am
 

Readers in need of assistance with business filings through the Nevada Secretary of State’s office will want to mark Monday, Oct. 27 on their calendars, so they can take advantage of a new offering from the state agency.

“The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is bringing in-person business services to Pahrump with a new Mobile Business Services Office Hours initiative. Customers will be able to get help with business license applications and renewals, LLC formations and filing and general secretary of state business services,” the office announced this week.

Appointments are required and can be made by visiting NVSOS.gov/sos/businesses

Those looking for some guidance on setting up a new business in Nevada prior to the event on Monday can find resources on the Nevada Business Portal at NVSilverflume.gov/checklist

“In every corner of our state, entrepreneurs are driving our economy and making their communities unique,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar stated. “We want to make sure Nevadans have consistent access to in-person services to help their businesses grow.”

The Mobile Business Service Office Hours event will take place Monday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
“There is nothing to suggest that $250,000 bail is required in this case,” said Fabian Ferr ...
Ferrante remains in custody with reduced bail
By / PVT

After an own recognizance release request from Ferrante’s attorney was denied, bail was lowered by the Judge Kirk Vitto, although not to the amount wanted by his lawyer.