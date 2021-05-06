86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

See those lights in the sky? More could be coming.

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2021 - 12:21 pm
 
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starli ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starli ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starli ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starli ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starli ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starli ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Sky watchers are getting their fill of objects in the sky after the launch of dozens of communications satellites Tuesday and more launches possible on Friday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 60 Starlink satellites for the company’s broadband network from pad 39A at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in a mission designated Starlink 25, according to Space.com.

A string of satellites in low orbit could be seen over Las Vegas about 9 p.m. Wednesday and also were visible about 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, which is active from mid-April to the end of May, peaked overnight.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Biden plan could mean 83K jobs in Silver State, researcher says
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 80,000 child care and prekindergarten jobs could be created in Nevada if President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan comes to fruition, new research shows.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., stated her opposition on ...
Citing current efforts, Rosen opposes ‘vaccine passports’
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Tuesday she does not support requiring vaccine passports for local events, pointing to continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts and improving vaccination rates.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered half-staff in honor of law enforcement memorial ceremony
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada state flags to half-staff at the state capitol and state public buildings and grounds beginning Thursday until sunset in honor of the 2021 Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Several shots fired in local neighborhood
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The sounds of gunfire and loud music led to the arrest of a Pahrump man on Sunday, May 2.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Live chat added to state vaccine website
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health and Immunize Nevada have partnered to bring users of Nevada’s vaccine portal a live chat option.

Nevada Department of Transportation Road work planned in Nye County will affect both the north ...
Delays expected on US 95, near Highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists heading through the area of U.S. Highway 95, just south of Highway 160, should expect delays up to 30 minutes on Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Zipper and the Ring of Fire, courtesy of Paradise Amusem ...
Balloon festival returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Numerous families and individuals turned out for the four-day Pahrump Balloon Festival.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An illegal 40-acre marijuana grow operation was recently di ...
Marijuana grow site discovered in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The discovery of a marijuana grow site in Death Valley National Park has led to the temporary closure of a remote, rarely visited section of the park.