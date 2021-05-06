See those lights in the sky? More could be coming.

Sky watchers got their fill of objects in the sky after the launch of dozens of communications satellites Tuesday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Sky watchers are getting their fill of objects in the sky after the launch of dozens of communications satellites Tuesday and more launches possible on Friday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 60 Starlink satellites for the company’s broadband network from pad 39A at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in a mission designated Starlink 25, according to Space.com.

A string of satellites in low orbit could be seen over Las Vegas about 9 p.m. Wednesday and also were visible about 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, which is active from mid-April to the end of May, peaked overnight.