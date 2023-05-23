Semi-truck fire closes road in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Firefighters from the National Park Service and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District responded to a truck fire on Highway 190 just outside the east boundary of Death Valley National Park on May 17.

Photo by Bill Larsen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Firefighters used firefighting foam to contain the fire to the cab and the first trailer. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The semi-truck was pulling two dumpster trailers full of brush trimmings. After climbing 3,000 feet out of Death Valley, the truck broke down, then caught on fire.

Firefighters used firefighting foam to contain the fire to the cab and the first trailer. There were no injuries.

Highway 190 was temporarily closed before reopening later in the day.