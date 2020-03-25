61°F
Sen. Jacky Rosen urging 2020 census participation

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), is strongly urging all Silver State residents to participate in the upcoming 2020 census.

As stated in a March 17 news release, Rosen said that it is vital that Nevadans participate, as an accurate census count is critical to ensuring that all communities across Nevada and the country are counted.

“This important process will impact funding for our schools, roads, and hospitals for at least the next decade and it is pivotal that Nevadans take part,” Rosen said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, I want to ensure Nevadans know that they can be counted online, over the phone, or by mail, all without having to complete the census in person.”

The release went on to say that last October, Rosen co-hosted a census job and information fair with the U.S. Census Bureau, providing Southern Nevada residents with pertinent information on the upcoming census.

Additionally, last July, Senator Rosen, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, questioned U.S. Census Bureau officials during a committee hearing on the bureau’s efforts to ensure that immigrant communities are accurately counted in the 2020 census.

Information on applying to become a census worker can be found at www.2020census.gov.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

