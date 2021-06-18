Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 21 – June 25.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken penne, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;

Wednesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, peaches, cake, soup;

Thursday – BLT sandwich, cucumber salad, banana, muffin, soup;

Friday – Chili, cornbread, salad, fruit fluff, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 21 – June 25

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Meatball slider on bun with sauce and mozzarella, oven fries, mixed steamed veggies, mixed green salad;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, squash, spinach salad, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Honey-apricot chicken, steamed rice, California veggies, orange slices;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage/scrambled egg, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 21 – June 25

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Polish sausage on bun with sauerkraut, baked beans, cranberry salad, peaches and cream cup;

Tuesday – Panko baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted butternut squash, broccoli salad, lemon bar;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, roasted zucchini, 4-bean salad, blueberry muffin;

Thursday – Turkey burger with all the fixings, sweet potato fries, zesty apple salad, chocolate/coconut bar;

Friday – Panko encrusted cod, roasted Brussels sprouts, macaroni salad, fresh fruit cup, marshmallow pistachio.