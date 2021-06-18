Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 21 – June 25.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, bean soup;
Tuesday – Chicken penne, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;
Wednesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, peaches, cake, soup;
Thursday – BLT sandwich, cucumber salad, banana, muffin, soup;
Friday – Chili, cornbread, salad, fruit fluff, soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 21 – June 25
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Meatball slider on bun with sauce and mozzarella, oven fries, mixed steamed veggies, mixed green salad;
Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, squash, spinach salad, fresh fruit;
Wednesday – Honey-apricot chicken, steamed rice, California veggies, orange slices;
Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit;
Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage/scrambled egg, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 21 – June 25
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Polish sausage on bun with sauerkraut, baked beans, cranberry salad, peaches and cream cup;
Tuesday – Panko baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted butternut squash, broccoli salad, lemon bar;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, roasted zucchini, 4-bean salad, blueberry muffin;
Thursday – Turkey burger with all the fixings, sweet potato fries, zesty apple salad, chocolate/coconut bar;
Friday – Panko encrusted cod, roasted Brussels sprouts, macaroni salad, fresh fruit cup, marshmallow pistachio.