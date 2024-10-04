Senior Menus

The menus (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, green beans, baked potato, corn muffin, coleslaw, pears, split pea soup;

Tuesday – Baked salmon, black beans, brown rice, veggie blend, Jell-O with fruit, tomato basil soup;

Wednesday – Supreme pizza casserole, w/w bread, peas and carrots, pudding, chicken rice soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium ham with pineapple sauce, pinto beans, Normandy blend veggies, mixed fruit, red bean soup;

Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, Balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries, minestrone soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Friends of Parkinson’s, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Medicare Info, 9:30 a.m.; Fusion Belly/Folk Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Because of the continual rise in food /utilities/etc. costs we have found it necessary to raise meal prices. Effective Sept. 1, Senior meals will be $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak

Tuesday – Chicken and Potato Casserole

Wednesday – BBQ Wings

Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie

Friday – Egg Salad Sandwich

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh orange;

Thursday – Chicken with broccoli and rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, unsalted Smart Balance, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.