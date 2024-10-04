Senior Menus
The menus (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Herb-baked chicken, green beans, baked potato, corn muffin, coleslaw, pears, split pea soup;
Tuesday – Baked salmon, black beans, brown rice, veggie blend, Jell-O with fruit, tomato basil soup;
Wednesday – Supreme pizza casserole, w/w bread, peas and carrots, pudding, chicken rice soup;
Thursday – Low-sodium ham with pineapple sauce, pinto beans, Normandy blend veggies, mixed fruit, red bean soup;
Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, Balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries, minestrone soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Friends of Parkinson’s, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Medicare Info, 9:30 a.m.; Fusion Belly/Folk Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu, (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.
Because of the continual rise in food /utilities/etc. costs we have found it necessary to raise meal prices. Effective Sept. 1, Senior meals will be $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.
Monday** – Country-Fried Steak
Tuesday – Chicken and Potato Casserole
Wednesday – BBQ Wings
Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie
Friday – Egg Salad Sandwich
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – CLOSED
Tuesday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;
Wednesday – Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh orange;
Thursday – Chicken with broccoli and rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, unsalted Smart Balance, cantaloupe;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.