Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 4 – May 8.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad w/fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, chicken rice soup;

Tuesday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, corn, lemon bar, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced roast beef, brown gravy, w/w bread, peas and carrots, peaches, French onion soup;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, spinach, DVH birthday cupcakes, pork verde soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli stuffed potato, steamed carrots, w/w bread, honeydew melon, chili rice soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 4 – May 8.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** –Salisbury Steak – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Scalloped Potatoes with Ham (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Sausage, Potato and Cabbage (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Garlic Butter Beef Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of May 4 – May 8.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, peanut cookies;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef enchilada, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh strawberries w/ whipped cream.