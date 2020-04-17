Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 20 – April 24.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, French fries, coleslaw, fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Beef stew with noodles, garden salad, cake, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, green beans, salad, pineapple citrus delight, soup;

Thursday – Cheeseburger sliders on whole wheat buns, onion/pickle/lettuce/tomato, carrot salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Friday – Baked cod, asparagus, white rice, fruit cup, soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 20 – April 24.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered.

If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 20 – April 24.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Burger stew, steamed brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup;

Tuesday – Baked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli with cheese, fruit cocktail, beet salad, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, mixed green salad with walnuts and oranges;

Thursday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium/fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with egg/low-sodium sausage/chunky salsa, hash browns, fresh strawberries with whipped cream.