Senior menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 20 – April 24.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, French fries, coleslaw, fruit, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Beef stew with noodles, garden salad, cake, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, green beans, salad, pineapple citrus delight, soup;
Thursday – Cheeseburger sliders on whole wheat buns, onion/pickle/lettuce/tomato, carrot salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;
Friday – Baked cod, asparagus, white rice, fruit cup, soup.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 20 – April 24.
The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered.
If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 20 – April 24.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.
Monday – Burger stew, steamed brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup;
Tuesday – Baked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli with cheese, fruit cocktail, beet salad, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, mixed green salad with walnuts and oranges;
Thursday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium/fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;
Friday – Breakfast burrito with egg/low-sodium sausage/chunky salsa, hash browns, fresh strawberries with whipped cream.