81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrate 25 years in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The month of June was a cause for celebration for the local group the Shadow Mountain Quilters, which hit a major milestone with their 25-year anniversary.

Gathering by the dozens in their traditional meeting spot, the Bob Ruud Community Center, on Thursday, June 20, the Shadow Mountain Quilters spent the day commemorating the occasion in true quilters style, spreading out throughout the venue with projects in hand and a continual buzz of social chatter and laughter.

The celebration also included a very special honor for Lynn McDonald, who founded the group two and a half decades ago in her sewing room at her personal home.

At that time, only half a dozen women joined in the fledgling group but it rapidly grew, attracting more and more fiber artists until it became what it is today, a large quilters guild with over 100 members.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters has also expanded to encompass all sorts of creative fabric work, such as weaving, crocheting, embroidering and more. The group’s efforts have grown as well, now including an annual quilt show and participation in the arts, crafts, food and horticulture section of the Pahrump Fall Festival, along with a variety of charitable activities that benefit the community as a whole.

Shadow Mountain Quilters President Sally Folmer took the lead on recognition for McDonald that Thursday, calling for everyone’s attention before asking McDonald to stand.

“You all know we are honoring Lynn McDonald today,” Folmer told the large crowd. “Lynn, would you please step up here?”

McDonald made her way to the front of the room while those around her clapped with obvious enthusiasm.

“As president of the Shadow Mountain Quilters, I want to present Lynn today with a lifetime membership to our guild,” Folmer said, proudly handing McDonald a framed certificate detailing her lifetime membership.

McDonald was obviously surprised by the unexpected honor, which now entitles her to remain a member of the quilters guild without having to pay the annual dues.

With a bright smile of happiness, McDonald gave the audience an overview of the history of the beginnings of the quilters guild before concluding, “Did I ever dream I’d see a room full of people who were Shadow Mountain Quilters? No. I never gave it a thought… But it’s all these women who do all these wonderful things for our community and for their families and… we’ve stuck together all this time. People have come and gone and we just have good memories.”

The Shadow Mountain Quilters is open to all artists who work in fiber and fabric, with weekly meetings held starting at 9 a.m. each Thursday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Those considering joining the group can attend up to three meetings as a visitor and if they decide to become a member, can continue to attend weekly with an annual membership fee of $20. New members are also required to purchase a $12 Shadow Mountain Quilters badge.

For membership forms and to learn more about the guild visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Kalista (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hiker found dead lived a quiet life, but loved Las Vegas
By Mike Shoro and Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed that a body found Friday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was that of missing hiker Jeffrey Kalista.

Aerial view of homes near Raton Drive and Mescalero Trail in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday, Feb ...
Nevada’s new housing-related laws impact builders, tenants
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers passed several housing-related bills in the recently concluded legislative session, affecting construction defect claims, affordable housing development, and evictions.

Fireworks explode from a launchpad behind the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza firework store during F ...
Tim Burke: Residents of Clark County would buy fireworks without Pahrump
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In what might equal the mad rush of holiday shoppers thronging to stores on Christmas Eve, the frenzy to buy fireworks before the Fourth of July has started here in Pahrump. Stop by any of our local fireworks businesses and you will find parking lots full of cars and long lines inside the stores.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Independence Day fireworks show in Pahrump ...
Fourth of July set to be a bang in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and communities all across Nye County are readying for celebrations in honor of Independence Day.

Tiffany Grigory/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oz Wichman (left) stands with his wife and ...
The Wichmans named king and queen of Butler Days
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

District 1 Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and her husband, Oz Wichman, were named as king and queen of 49th annual Jim Butler Days in May — giving the couple an opportunity to do something together in the public light.

Getty Images Panhandling, begging and charitable or political solicitations are now to be regul ...
New panhandling and vargrancy codes on Nye County books
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has a set of new laws on its books following the adoption of an amendment to Nye County Code Title 9, which governs public peace, morals and welfare.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Local residents of all ages turned out for the 20th annivers ...
KNYE radio observes 20th-anniversary milestone in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a community-wide celebration for Pahrump’s hometown radio station, as Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE 95.1 FM, hosted a pool party and barbecue at the Saddle West Resort.