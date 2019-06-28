Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrate 25 years in Pahrump

The month of June was a cause for celebration for the local group the Shadow Mountain Quilters, which hit a major milestone with their 25-year anniversary.

Gathering by the dozens in their traditional meeting spot, the Bob Ruud Community Center, on Thursday, June 20, the Shadow Mountain Quilters spent the day commemorating the occasion in true quilters style, spreading out throughout the venue with projects in hand and a continual buzz of social chatter and laughter.

The celebration also included a very special honor for Lynn McDonald, who founded the group two and a half decades ago in her sewing room at her personal home.

At that time, only half a dozen women joined in the fledgling group but it rapidly grew, attracting more and more fiber artists until it became what it is today, a large quilters guild with over 100 members.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters has also expanded to encompass all sorts of creative fabric work, such as weaving, crocheting, embroidering and more. The group’s efforts have grown as well, now including an annual quilt show and participation in the arts, crafts, food and horticulture section of the Pahrump Fall Festival, along with a variety of charitable activities that benefit the community as a whole.

Shadow Mountain Quilters President Sally Folmer took the lead on recognition for McDonald that Thursday, calling for everyone’s attention before asking McDonald to stand.

“You all know we are honoring Lynn McDonald today,” Folmer told the large crowd. “Lynn, would you please step up here?”

McDonald made her way to the front of the room while those around her clapped with obvious enthusiasm.

“As president of the Shadow Mountain Quilters, I want to present Lynn today with a lifetime membership to our guild,” Folmer said, proudly handing McDonald a framed certificate detailing her lifetime membership.

McDonald was obviously surprised by the unexpected honor, which now entitles her to remain a member of the quilters guild without having to pay the annual dues.

With a bright smile of happiness, McDonald gave the audience an overview of the history of the beginnings of the quilters guild before concluding, “Did I ever dream I’d see a room full of people who were Shadow Mountain Quilters? No. I never gave it a thought… But it’s all these women who do all these wonderful things for our community and for their families and… we’ve stuck together all this time. People have come and gone and we just have good memories.”

The Shadow Mountain Quilters is open to all artists who work in fiber and fabric, with weekly meetings held starting at 9 a.m. each Thursday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Those considering joining the group can attend up to three meetings as a visitor and if they decide to become a member, can continue to attend weekly with an annual membership fee of $20. New members are also required to purchase a $12 Shadow Mountain Quilters badge.

For membership forms and to learn more about the guild visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com

