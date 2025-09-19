86°F
Shelly Belly NY Bagels is adding new dinner service in early October

Shelly Fisher is the owner of Shelly Belly NY Bagels. The shop specializes in a wide variety of freshly baked bagels but also features many sandwich options and sweet treats like cannoli.
Shelly Fisher, a Staten Island native said her curiosity with the circular baked goods originally started with the popularity of everything but the bagel seasoning on social media during the pandemic.
"It's just a bistro. It's not a restaurant. It's not a diner with four pages," explained Shelly Fisher. "We're going to have a limited menu, and we'll have the staples that we always have, but we'll do whatever we want, just like I always did with the bagels."
"Things got a little bit slow in the daytime, and I figured we close at one o'clock. It's something I've been toying with for a while, you know? Why not do a second shift?" Shelly Fisher detailed.
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
September 19, 2025 - 4:12 am
 

An epicenter for freshly made bagels in Pahrump is switching things up with a new dinner service that includes new hours.

“It’s just a bistro. It’s not a restaurant. It’s not a diner with four pages,” explained Shelly Fisher. “We’re going to have a limited menu, and we’ll have the staples that we always have, but we’ll do whatever we want, just like I always did with the bagels.”

Fisher is the owner of Shelly Belly NY Bagels. The shop specializes in a wide variety of freshly baked bagels but also features many sandwich options and sweet treats like cannoli.

The Staten Island native said her curiosity with the circular baked goods originally started with the popularity of “everything but the bagel” seasoning on social media during the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, my daughter and I, we were watching TikTok all the time and this big viral thing, everything but the bagel seasoning, came along,” Fisher recapped. “So she sent it to me, and I put it on everything.”

After this, Fisher was inspired to try making bagels herself. She started selling bagels out of her home as a licensed cottage baker. She next transitioned to selling them out at a roadside stand and then at the farmers market. Shelly Belly NY Bagels officially opened its doors in March 2023.

Although she grew up in New York City, Fisher said she never imagined owning a bagel store back then.

“Today, I still don’t think I would own a bagel business. What, are you kidding me?” Fisher joked.

The new dinner bistro service is planned to launch on Friday, Oct. 3, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are not required, and seating is first-come, first-served. The new service will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

“Things got a little bit slow in the daytime, and I figured we close at one o’clock. It’s something I’ve been toying with for a while, you know? Why not do a second shift?” Fisher detailed.

The dinner menu will feature savory options like falafel, balsamic Brussel sprouts, chicken wings, spanakopita, and corn ribs. Daily specials will also be featured.

Fisher says there will be salads, desserts, and soup served in bread bowls. She also has plans to change the interior of the shop to fit the bistro theme.

“We’re going to run the halogen lights in here,” Fisher said. “So sort of make it feel like you’re in a patio or a bistro.”

Shelly Belly NY Bagels is located at 1190 E. State Hwy. 372, Suite #1. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new dinner service is set to launch on Oct. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m.

For more information about Shelly Belly NY Bagels and to view their full menu visit shellybellybagels.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

