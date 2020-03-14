50°F
News

Shelves empty out in Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2020 - 9:39 pm
 

Local shoppers report empty shelves in Pahrump retail stores, along with long lines, amid the spread of COVID-19.

Shoppers have reported empty shelves from Nye County and through Clark County over the last several days.

COVID-19 Highlights

—President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over COVID-19 on Friday.

—Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in Nevada on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke, at left, is joined by Mardi Gras Coor ...
Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser nets $11,000
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With upward of 100 attendees, the annual Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, was a smashing success, according to Publicity Coordinator Tonya Brum.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
TIM BURKE: Real ID may help but at what cost to our privacy?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The government wants to know more about your personal information and is forcing the REAL ID program on states. To achieve that goal, they are restricting what forms of ID are acceptable for flying and entry into federal facilities.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Road House 95 held its official grand open ...
Beatty Eatery Holds Grand Opening
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even though it has been serving food for a while now, Road House 95 held its official grand opening Thursday, Feb. 27.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Take a cue from classic Irish pub grub and ma ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Palate-pleasing pasties for post-St. Paddy’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Next Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day and if you’re like so many people, you’ll be wearing green, attempting an Irish brogue and enjoying a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Joined by his newborn daughter Reagan, Charles Navarro, a ca ...
Charles Navarro stumps in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada congressional candidate Charles Navarro made another campaign stop at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday, March 7.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in ...
DA’s office declines prosecution of Nye deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, will not face charges, according to Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ed Ringle wants to preserve as much ...
New Life for Historic Beatty Building
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work has begun to bring the historic Exchange Club in Beatty back to life, possibly by the end of this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cast of "Murder Most Fowl" are Andre Espinoza, Maaike M ...
Murder mysteries to entertain area residents
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mystery fans rejoice! For the next five weeks opportunities abound for live theater whodunits with a production of “Murder Most Fowl” by Pahrump’s own Shadow Mountain Community Players at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, and an original ghost story mystery by Master Mystery Productions at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction.