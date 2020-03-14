Shelves empty out in Pahrump
Local shoppers report empty shelves in Pahrump retail stores, along with long lines, amid the spread of COVID-19.
Shoppers have reported empty shelves from Nye County and through Clark County over the last several days.
COVID-19 Highlights
—President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over COVID-19 on Friday.
—Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in Nevada on Thursday.
