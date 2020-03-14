Shelves empty out in Pahrump

Local shoppers report empty shelves in Pahrump retail stores, along with long lines, amid the spread of COVID-19.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Lines at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Empty shelves at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.

Shoppers have reported empty shelves from Nye County and through Clark County over the last several days.

COVID-19 Highlights

—President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over COVID-19 on Friday.

—Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in Nevada on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates