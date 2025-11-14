Sheriff holds reelection campaign meet-and-greet

Incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill held his first public event in reelection campaign last friday.

On Friday, Nov. 7, incumbent Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill furthered his re-election campaign with a morning meet-and-greet in Pahrump.

“I think it went really well,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded. “We talked to a few folks, got some ideas out. The people got to know me a little bit.”

The meet-and-greet started at 8 a.m. and was held at local bakery Shelly Belly NY Bagels. Attendees enjoyed freshly baked bagels and coffee. McGill sat down and spoke with each person who attended.

“He’s a good guy. He’s down to earth and like us,” said attendee Gary Underdahl. “So from a personal standpoint, I think he’s very personable. His wife’s wonderful, and we’ve had a good time today.”

McGill was elected as Nye County’s chief law enforcement officer in 2022 after defeating incumbent sheriff Sharon Wehrly. Prior to joining the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, McGill worked various roles within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 26 years.

“He’s got extensive experience and a good history, and he’s approachable. Any citizen can go up to him and start talking to him,” said Shelly Belly NY Bagels owner Shelley Fisher. “Anytime he’s got time for us, he’ll listen. He listens to the people. He’s a sheriff for the people.”

The incumbent sheriff officially announced his bid for reelection in late September with a kickoff event at Artesian Cellars in Pahrump. Last Friday’s meet-and-greet was the first public event in his reelection campaign.

“This was a good event. I’m glad that Shelley asked us to be here, and we are definitely in this for the long haul,” McGill added after the event ended. “I’m looking forward to being the sheriff for the next four years. And just remember, the reason why I’m doing this is because I have a history of making the right decisions for the right reasons.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com