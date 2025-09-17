Sheriff’s Corner

As you may already know from recent articles, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office has been involved and assisting Nye County Animal Services with a case involving “Drag’n Ass Rescue.” This has been a long process which has taken several months.

The initial involvement was a report of animal neglect/abuse at the hands of the property owner, Kim Aurich. When this all came to a head, there were a total of 102 animals on the property, including dogs, horses, mules, burros, sheep and goats. About the only animal missing was the partridge in the pear tree.

NCSO was involved due to the criminal aspect of this case and Animal Services was involved with the care and custody of the animals.

Over the last few months, Animal Services, with the assistance of community volunteers, mostly from Southwestern Wilds, have been feeding and caring for the animals. After Aurich’s first arrest on 7/31, she was prohibited by court order from feeding or caring for the animals on her property. Due to not having anyplace to take the animals, they were ordered “seized in place” and the county was responsible for their care.

I am proud to say that on Sept. 9, the animals were ordered by the court to be removed from the property and placed into foster care. Nye County Animal Services, Southwestern Wilds and other volunteers have been transporting the animals from this property to their foster homes where they will hopefully be safe and healthy.

Our community should be proud of the way that people have stood up and helped protect these animals that couldn’t protect themselves.

Joe McGill serves as the sheriff of Nye County. Contact him at 775-751-7012 or at his office at 1520 E. Basin Ave.