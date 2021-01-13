Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a "Rapid Response Team", where civilian volunteers will be trained to support sheriff’s office staff during various emergency situations within the town and county.

As stated in a sheriff’s office news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said the volunteers will be trained to support sheriff’s office staff during various emergency situations within the town and county, while noting that the team will be a sub-unit within the sheriff’s auxiliary.

“The plan is to activate this team when sheriff’s office resources are completely deployed, engaged, or when our personnel resources are overwhelmed,” Tippetts said. “Such instances could include mass casualty accidents or events, earthquakes, fires, civil unrest, power or communication outages and so on. This team will work hand-in-hand with Nye County deputies and staff.”

Tippetts also noted that any military, security, medical or law enforcement background is helpful but not necessary.

“Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and there are no other age requirements,” he advised.

“Applicants must be able to pass a background investigation and must successfully complete a training session. Applications for the civilian volunteer group are available at nyecountysheriffsoffice.com, nyecounty.net, under the human resources tab, as well as at the sheriff’s office, front office.”

When filling out the application, write in “Rapid Response Team” in the job interest section.

The first training classes are projected to begin later this month.

For additional information contact Lt. Adam Tippetts at 775-751-7014.

