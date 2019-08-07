76°F
News

Sheri’s Ranch donation helps Pahrump students shoulder school work

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The supplies necessary for students to succeed throughout their time in school runs the gamut, encompassing a huge variety of items and with all those supplies comes the weighty task of carting them around.

As such, one of the most important pieces of equipment for helping students shoulder the academic load is a backpack, something in which they can organize and carry all those supplies.

Thanks to the generosity of the legal brothel Sheri’s Ranch, hundreds of area students can now head back to school with brand new backpacks for just that purpose and the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 made sure to place the spotlight on the brothel for its efforts to help ready the local student population for the 2019-2020 school year.

Moose Lodge member Chanda Wieland was delighted with the team at Sheri’s Ranch and extremely grateful for the donation of approximately 600 backpacks from that business.

Those backpacks were then handed out to students of all ages during the Back to School Health Fair in late July, with more than 300 making their way into students’ hands. Wieland noted Sheri’s Ranch had donated so many backpacks that the Moose Lodge even has 250 book bags left to begin its stockpile for next year’s distribution.

“Sheri’s Ranch chose to donate to the Moose since the madam, Dena D, is a member of our chapter,” Wieland stated. “She went to her chief operating officer and made the ask, since we (the Moose) were planning to do a school supply drive like we do every year. They came through with a $2,000 donation of backpacks! Plus, Dena D put the ask out on Twitter and her ‘ranchmamadena’ followers started sending backpacks through Amazon.”

This is just one more example, Wieland said, of the legal brothel doing what it can to make the community a better place.

The school year starts Aug. 12 in Nye County.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

