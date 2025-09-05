Short-term vacation rental registriation process underway

Help better kids’ lives through Bunks Across America

Short-term vacation rentals have become incredibly popular in recent years and Pahrump has its share of these AirBnB-style establishments, which now have until November to register to legally operate in the valley. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This summer, Nye County established new regulations for short-term vacation rentals (STRs) and all persons operating one of these businesses in Pahrump must now adhere to licensing and registration requirements.

“The town of Pahrump is pleased to announce that the official STR license registration process is now live in OpenGov,” the county announced last month.

“All current and prospective STR owners must begin the licensing process to ensure full compliance with state and local regulations. Existing STR owners have been afforded 90 days from August 4, 2025 to obtain all required licenses and permits. November 2, 2025 is the end date for that compliance grace period. After that date, new owners or added listings must be licensed immediately.

“STR owners must obtain the required state and local licenses to legally conduct rentals and post listings pursuant to Pahrump Town Ordinance No. 74,” the county explained.

“There are fees associated with STR registration and inspections that will be payableupon application pursuant to town of Pahrump Resolution No. 2025-01. Each listing requires a separate license.”

The first step for any applicant is to obtain a Nevada business license followed by a town of Pahrump business license and STR Packet.

Next, applicants must submit a Nye County Planning Dept. business license review application, to include septic inspection information, to determine if the STR is allowable at the given location.

Once these steps are complete, applicants can contact the town to initiate the STR license registration and pay the registration, license and inspection fees, as well as provide a completed regular town of Pahrump business license application.

After the STR license is issued the town of Pahrump business license will be issued. Licensed owners must also register with the Nye County Treasurer to report on and pay room tax pursuant to Nye County Code and town ordinance.

For more information or questions, contact the business license department at townoffice@Pahrumpenvy.gov or call 775-727-2815.

Additional information is also available at NyeCountyNV.gov/1117/Room-Tax-Ordinances-and-Forms