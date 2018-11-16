Shoshone celebrates old West Days

This year’s Shoshone Old West Days ran Nov. 2-Nov. 4. Festivities included music, dancing, food, crafts, a deep-pit mesquite barbecue, lectures, walks, and more, organizers said in announcing the event on social media.

Lisa Andresen/Pahrump Valley Times Crafts were part of Shoshone Old West Days 2018. The event was held earlier this month.

Lisa Andresen/Pahrump Valley Times This year's Shoshone Old West Day ran Nov. 2-Nov. 4. Festivities included music, dancing, food, crafts, lectures, walks, family and more.

Lisa Andresen/Pahrump Valley Times Another feature of Shoshone Old West Days was a deep-pit Mesquite barbeque. Meat is shown being placed into the barbecue.

Shoshone is in Inyo County, California, about 23 miles southwest of Pahrump. Shoshone Village in the historic community hosted the festivities.

“Every year Shoshone Village celebrates the rich heritage of the area by bringing together enthusiasts of Western history and culture for a fun-filled weekend,” organizers said on bishopvisitor.com