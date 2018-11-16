Shoshone celebrates old West Days

This year’s Shoshone Old West Days ran Nov. 2-Nov. 4. Festivities included music, dancing, food, crafts, a deep-pit mesquite barbecue, lectures, walks, and more, organizers said in announcing the event on social media.
Shoshone is in Inyo County, California, about 23 miles southwest of Pahrump. Shoshone Village in the historic community hosted the festivities.
“Every year Shoshone Village celebrates the rich heritage of the area by bringing together enthusiasts of Western history and culture for a fun-filled weekend,” organizers said on bishopvisitor.com