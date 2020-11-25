Shutdown not included in Sisolak’s new restrictions

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday announced increased restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada, measures influenced by public health experts, business and economic leaders that will go into effect Tuesday.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Under the new measures, restaurants, bars, gaming operations, gyms, fitness facilities and other businesses and activities will be limited to 25% of applicable fire code capacity, down from 50%. Retail stores, including grocery stores, will remain at 50 percent of capacity, with strict social distancing and additional monitoring requirements.

The mitigation measures will last for the next three weeks, and the governor and his administration will continue to monitor the COVID-19 trends in the state during that time. The emergency directive formalizing these changes will be issued Monday.

“As your governor, I am confident that I did all I could to avoid further restrictions and keep us on the path forward, but now I must act,” Sisolak said. “In this defining moment, I implore Nevadans to tap into their independent spirit and consider their own personal responsibility.

“We decide our distance from others. We decide how long we spend in a high-risk setting. We decide whether to take the simple step of putting on a mask. Nevadans know that if it doesn’t feel safe, then it isn’t safe. And, if it isn’t safe, we shouldn’t be doing it right now. Ultimately, our individual actions decide whether we are going to prioritize getting our children into the classroom, allowing our businesses to operate under safe measures and protecting our hospital system and health care workers.”

Additionally, public gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less. No large events will be approved during this time.

Private gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people from no more than two separate households, and the state’s face covering requirement will be extended to private gatherings.

Nevadans must wear face coverings at all times, whether indoors or outdoors, when around individuals from outside their households.

The new measures take effect Tuesday, Nov. 24th, and will last for the next three weeks. During that time, the governor will continue to meet with advisers to evaluate the situation and look for signs of concerns or improvement.