News

Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 28, 2021 - 4:13 pm
 
Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s second enrollment period since transitioning to a state-based exchange, which allowed the exchange to operate more autonomously, including the ability to extend open enrollment by 30 additional days.
The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

“Even during one of the most turbulent and difficult years, many Nevadans made the smart decision to safeguard themselves and their loved ones by purchasing comprehensive and quality health insurance through Nevada Health Link,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “We are pleased to see so many people recognize the importance of being covered, especially with the unprecedented events that occurred in 2020 surrounding COVID-19.

“During a time when families are burdened with the stress brought on by the global pandemic, worrying about health insurance and the financial ruin associated with a medical event shouldn’t be one of them. The ongoing health emergency has affected thousands across Nevada and the nation, but virus or no virus, it is always a good idea to have health insurance.”

This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s second enrollment period since transitioning to a state-based exchange, which allowed the exchange to operate more autonomously, including the ability to extend open enrollment by 30 additional days. The final enrollment figure is also a huge success, given the political uncertainty of the ACA created by the recent presidential election as well as a recent Supreme Court hearing that challenged the act.

With the inauguration of President Joe Biden this week, the exchange looks forward to the support of the ACA from the new administration.

Nevada Health Link offered nearly double the number of plans from last year, including 50 qualified health plans from five carriers: Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth. Nevada Health Link also offered 27 dental plans from six dental carriers and two vision plans from VSP Vision Care.

Four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance via tax credits. All plans offered through the exchange cover the 10 essential health benefits such as pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment.

While open enrollment has ended, it is important to remember that certain qualifying life events, such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married and having a child or moving can make an individual eligible for a special enrollment period that allows enrollment at any time during the year.

An individual or household should report the life event within 60 days to get covered. To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 800-547-2927.

Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.

Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.