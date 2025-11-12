SilverSummit going beyond the basics to help members thrive

The Nevada Managed Care Program will be expanding in January 2026 to include all 17 counties in Nevada - instead of just the two most populous - giving rural residents on Nevada Medicaid access to new benefits and insurance plans. (Getty Images)

This January, tens of thousands of residents in rural counties across the state with Nevada Medicaid or Nevada Check Up will become eligible for a Nevada Medicaid Managed Care Program and SilverSummit Healthplan is making a push to laud the benefits that members can access through its health insurance plan. With more than the typical coverage for health exams, procedures and medication, SilverSummit is offering a variety of plan benefits aimed at bettering people’s lives overall.

“As rural residents gear up for more health care access through Nevada’s Medicaid expansion, SilverSummit Healthplan is going beyond the doctor’s office to help residents live healthier more, balanced lives,” the insurance provider announced last week. “These benefits include free gym memberships, transportation, summer camps, home fitness kits, Costco memberships and merit-based college scholarships, all designed to make healthy living more accessible for families that qualify in rural Nevada.”

The shift in the Nevada Medicaid program comes as a result of a 2024 survey that revealed the needs of rural members for access to easier appointments, more preventative health options and more doctors/health care providers in their plans.

“Nevada Medicaid responded. New health plans are coming to rural Nevada,” the department stated. “They will be held to appointment standards, be rewarded for offering preventative health services that improve outcomes and use their resources to bring more health care options to rural areas. Starting this fall, rural Nevadans need to keep an eye out for letters from the Health Plans.”

According to the Nevada Dept. of Health and Human Services’ 2025 Health Profile of Nye County, utilizing the most recent available data, there were over 17,650 Nye County residents enrolled in Medicaid in 2023. Of that amount, the vast majority – more than 6,000 – were mothers and children.

That’s why SilverSummit is also focused on assisting new and expecting mothers, with up to $45 per month in free diapers delivered straight to their homes, along with wellness-based community baby showers. Members can even receive four weeks of free, licensed child care through the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and free summer camp memberships for both children and families.

Known as “Value-Added Benefits”, these perks are included at no extra cost for members living in rural counties across the state.

“Good health doesn’t stop at the clinic door,” SilverSummit President and CEO Eric Schmaker remarked. “We understand that wellness is about so much more than medical appointments, it’s about having support and resources to live well every day. Access to child care, fitness opportunities or help paying for groceries and utilities, we are meeting our members where they are and giving them the tools to thrive.

“We know that motherhood doesn’t come with a pause button,” Schmaker continued. “By offering resources like free diapers, child care and wellness programs, we are helping moms and families focus on what matters most and that is raising healthy, happy children. Our goal is to remove everyday stressors so families can spend less time worrying and more time thriving.”

To learn more about available benefits and eligibility requirements, visit SilverSummitHealthplan.com or contact CommunitySolutions@SilverSummitHealthplan.com

