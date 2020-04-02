56°F
Sisolak activates National Guard to help fight COVID-19

Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2020 - 12:58 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined Major General Ondra L. Berry on Thursday to announce the activation of the Nevada National Guard among other measures the state has taken during the COVID-19 virus.

“As of this afternoon, more than 1,200 of our Nevadans have tested positive for this virus, and 32 of them have lost their lives to this deadly disease,” Sisolak said. “We know that testing more Nevadans is a critical step in battling this invisible enemy. Unfortunately, access to testing is a problem plaguing our entire nation, not just our state.”

Sisolak said Dr. Mark Pandori, the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, is addressing that issue.

“Dr. Pandori aggressively pursued new FDA approvals to expand lab testing capabilities for Nevada and is also using FEMA materials to build test collection kids for Nevada,” Sisolak said. “This is the kind of smart, innovative leadership needed during this crisis, and every Nevadan should join me in being immensely grateful and proud of Dr. Pandori and his team.”

Berry will oversee the organization of the state’s response efforts in conjunction with the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The governor also announced that he signed the Battle Born Medical Corps emergency directive today, which is aimed at expanding our healthcare workforce to fight COVID-19.

“This directive will waive certain licensing requirements to allow us to quickly bring additional health care workers into our hospitals where we so desperately need them right now,” Sisolak said. “It will allow people who have retired to come back into practice without leaping over hurdles. It will allow professionals from other states to come here to help. It allos people with medical training from other countries to work alongside us as we fight this disease.

“And it will make sure we can do this without all the red tape that usually slows down these processes.”

The governor also announced that $6.25 million in state funding was approved, pending approval from the Interim Finance Committee, at a Board of Examiners meeting today. These funds will grant Nevada access to FEMA monies and will be directed to, among other items crucial to the response, the purchase of critical personal protective equipment.

Sisolak earlier had announced that the Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Health and Human Services would be aligned temporarily with the Nevada Office of the Military, led by Berry, who was pinned as a major general this week.

“We are living in unprecedented times, and Nevada is joining many other states across our great nation in utilizing the National Guard to help manage the crisis,” Sisolak said. “From delivering critical medical equipment and supplies to providing a labor force and planning the massive logistical operations needed to get resources from point A to point B, no one is better.”

Sisolak said the Guard was particularly well-suited to helping the state’s residents deal with the outbreak.

“They are neighbors, helping neighbors,” the governor said. “That’s why I trust them, and it’s why I know Nevadans will trust them, too.

“They are also the foremost experts on logistics and managing crises. When the Guard gets called in, you know you’re dealing with the best of the best, and our children, parents and grandparents deserve nothing less.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Sisolak submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nevada. If approved, this declaration will provide additional federal assistance and emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ order through April
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
April 1 is census day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Today is “Census Day,” and though minds all around America are occupied by concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to conduct this constitutionally-mandated decennial process. Census officials are urging everyone residing in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, to make sure they and their families are included in this most important count.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Ernest Peterson, 62, was taken into custod ...
Man accused of making bomb threat arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When a Pahrump resident could not get logged on to his home computer, he decided to make a phone call to Valley Electric Association at approximately 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly held a press conference on ...
Deputy recovering from injuries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective is recovering after being shot while investigating a stabbing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Monday, March 16, fire crews were dispatched for a repor ...
Fire extinguishes self but claims life of Pahrump man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of structure fires within the past week, with at least one fatality reported.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health partnering with Nye for COVID-19 testing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been a point of major contention in recent weeks as states grapple to keep pace with demand and though testing supplies are being stretched thin, Serenity Health, through its lab, has managed to secure enough kits to partner with Nye County to conduct drive-up testing in three local communities.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips opened in late 2019 in Pahrump. The ...
Fish and chips restaurant open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new local business has moved into Pahrump hoping to bring the fresh catch of the sea to the residents of Pahrump.

Jeff Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Chili Cook Off in Pahrump brings in $5k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 8th Annual Silver State Chili Cook Off took over Petrack Park March 14 and 15, drawing people from all walks of life for two days of chili tasting and community fun, with all of the proceeds earmarked for one of the Pahrump Valley’s well-known nonprofit organizations, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization and its No to Abuse program.