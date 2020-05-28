94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak announces negative test for COVID-19

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times l
May 28, 2020 - 8:34 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday his COVID-19 swab test came back negative. Sisolak was tested Tuesday evening and learned of his results Wednesday.

Late last week, Sisolak visited the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in Carson City, where an employee has since reported testing positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office learned of the positive test result Tuesday.

The governor made a brief visit to DETR while wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing to thank the employees for their tireless work connecting Nevadans to their unemployment benefits during this time.

The individual who tested positive was not in the DETR building at the time of the governor’s visit. The employee was asymptomatic during the times he was in the DETR building.

Upon notification of the positive test result, DETR leadership followed the protocols recommended by Carson City Health & Human Services, including notifying staff and cleaning all work space as recommended.

DETR will continue to coordinate with CCHHS and the Nevada Division of Public & Behavioral Health to ensure protocols continue to be followed.

Upon learning of the exposure Tuesday, the governor’s office took immediate and responsible actions to limit Sisolak’s exposure to other individuals and state employees. The governor returned to the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City out of an abundance of caution and has continued to work from there, including announcing plans for Phase 2 reopening of Nevada.

The governor’s office underwent cleaning according to the same guidelines, and the governor expected to return to work in the office Thursday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews battled a fierce multi-structure fire al ...
Fire destroys several structures, vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were met with explosions and red hot embers raining down upon them as they battled a destructive multi-structure fire on Tuesday evening, May 26th.

Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Kim Palchikoff, social worker and mental health ...
NO STIGMA NEVADA: Carson City therapist: How to deal with stress and despair
By Kim Palchikoff Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 pandemic death toll reaches nearly 100,000 in the U.S. and continues to rise, as do the numbers of unemployed, living with fear, anxiety, stress and even despair has become the new norm in Nevada and beyond.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 27, NHP Sgt. Jenkins was shot to death after stopp ...
Man charged in NHP Sgt. killing, faces additional charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested in the killing of a Nevada Highway Patrol officer is facing additional charges, according to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.