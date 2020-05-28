Sisolak announces negative test for COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday his COVID-19 swab test came back negative. Sisolak was tested Tuesday evening and learned of his results Wednesday.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak

Late last week, Sisolak visited the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in Carson City, where an employee has since reported testing positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office learned of the positive test result Tuesday.

The governor made a brief visit to DETR while wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing to thank the employees for their tireless work connecting Nevadans to their unemployment benefits during this time.

The individual who tested positive was not in the DETR building at the time of the governor’s visit. The employee was asymptomatic during the times he was in the DETR building.

Upon notification of the positive test result, DETR leadership followed the protocols recommended by Carson City Health & Human Services, including notifying staff and cleaning all work space as recommended.

DETR will continue to coordinate with CCHHS and the Nevada Division of Public & Behavioral Health to ensure protocols continue to be followed.

Upon learning of the exposure Tuesday, the governor’s office took immediate and responsible actions to limit Sisolak’s exposure to other individuals and state employees. The governor returned to the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City out of an abundance of caution and has continued to work from there, including announcing plans for Phase 2 reopening of Nevada.

The governor’s office underwent cleaning according to the same guidelines, and the governor expected to return to work in the office Thursday.