Sisolak certifies state’s electors for Biden, Harris

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, Nov. 25 signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as required by federal law.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the state Supreme Court canvassed and declared the results in Nevada final, paving the way for the governor to submit a certificate of ascertainment to the federal government certifying that the presidential electors in Nevada for President-elect Joe Biden received the highest number of votes cast for electors for president of the United States of America.

“I want to thank all the election officials and poll workers who helped facilitate this process in our state,” Sisolak said. “And I want to thank Nevadans for ensuring they made their voices heard during this election cycle. I am honored to complete this certificate of ascertainment to the federal government on behalf of the state of Nevada, and I want to congratulate all those who participated in the democratic process.”

Similar to standard timelines completed by previous administrations, the governor will be issuing certificates of election for and commissioning the winning individual candidates as required by NRS 293.395(3) in the coming weeks.