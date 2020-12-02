45°F
Sisolak certifies state’s electors for Biden, Harris

Staff Report
December 1, 2020 - 5:21 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, Nov. 25 signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as required by federal law.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the state Supreme Court canvassed and declared the results in Nevada final, paving the way for the governor to submit a certificate of ascertainment to the federal government certifying that the presidential electors in Nevada for President-elect Joe Biden received the highest number of votes cast for electors for president of the United States of America.

“I want to thank all the election officials and poll workers who helped facilitate this process in our state,” Sisolak said. “And I want to thank Nevadans for ensuring they made their voices heard during this election cycle. I am honored to complete this certificate of ascertainment to the federal government on behalf of the state of Nevada, and I want to congratulate all those who participated in the democratic process.”

Similar to standard timelines completed by previous administrations, the governor will be issuing certificates of election for and commissioning the winning individual candidates as required by NRS 293.395(3) in the coming weeks.

Brian Adair
Robbery suspect located, arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located and arrested a local man who allegedly pilfered merchandise from a local business.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Holding a Thanksgiving dinner package, D&J Electrical Servic ...
DJ Electrical Services provides holiday cheer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a local family-owned business, approximately 20 families enjoyed a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Getty Images The 500-megawatt Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is planned near the border of ...
A new solar project is proposed for Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is a 500-megawatt alternating-current photovoltaic solar electric generation facility that is proposed by Candela Renewables. The project would be located on approximately 3,400 acres of public land in Nye County on the border with Clark County southeast of Pahrump, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file
Compliance rate over 90% in Northern and Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Compliance rates with the state’s health mandates, on follow-up visits, edged lower during Thanksgiving week in Southern Nevada, though rates have remained over 90% since the Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration began conducting on-site visits.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Las Vegas, Reno show modest gains in jobs
Staff Report

Nevada added back 3,600 jobs since September, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s October 2020 economic report.

Getty Images According to a recent national survey by Deloitte, 57% of consumers felt anxious a ...
Nevada retailers adjust to different holiday season
Staff Report

The holiday shopping season in Nevada has been tempered by a double-digit unemployment rate, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty about the state’s short-term economic outlook. Given the economic environment and ongoing public health restrictions, the Retail Association of Nevada projects holiday consumer sales at brick-and-mortar locations to decline between 3% and 8% compared to last year, with online sales expected to help fill in the gap.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Search and Rescue Members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue ...
Annual KNYE FM food drive deemed a ‘success’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the efforts of KNYE 95.1 FM station owner Karen Jackson, this month’s annual food drive exceeded her expectations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
Adapting to change: Two considerations for Southern Nevada Hispanic business owners
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While The COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties for small business owners in Southern Nevada, the Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index survey in June revealed that 76% Hispanic business owners view the future as brighter than one might think even despite these difficulties. Sixty-three percent said their financial situation over that same time frame would be somewhat or very good, and 74% said that would apply 12 months from now. Yet recent estimates have said that almost 100,000 small businesses have closed since the pandemic began. In addition, the index indicates that a number of challenges are affecting diverse-owned businesses disproportionately.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster d ...
Disaster-filled year left Red Cross needing help
Staff Report

Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.