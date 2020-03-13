Sisolak declares state of emergency in Nevada
— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 13, 2020
— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 13, 2020
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., has introduced legislation aimed at providing additional funding for states should unemployment rise due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning the public to be wary of scammers preying on the fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak to exploit consumers.
“The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff — especially those who are at greater risk — are at the forefront of our decision making and planning,” UNLV President Marta Meana said.
The Silver State Chili Cook-off is returning to Pahrump.
Pahrump consumers will have an opportunity to offer comment and learn more about proposed water and sewer rate increases by Great Basin Water Co. during a consumer session.
Nearly $30 million in political contributions changed hands in Nevada last year among candidates, PACs, unions, corporations and other entities.
In a state where gold mining dates to the 1830s, two major new deposits could keep the Silver State among the world’s gold-production leaders for decades to come.
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.
As former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders fight for delegates in the early states, they shouldn’t forget that only winning the Electoral College matters in November.
The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting a hemp growers meeting where people can stop by and learn about the basics of how to get started growing hemp.