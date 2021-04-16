67°F
News

Sisolak: Full reopening by June 1 still the plan

Staff Report
April 16, 2021 - 2:04 am
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 ...
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Gobernador Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gobernador Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced his goal to have all Nevada counties open to 100 percent capacity by June 1.

In an effort to help meet that goal, the governor also announced that the statewide social distancing mandate will be removed May 1 and that decisions on social distancing will transition to local authority in accordance with the Roadmap to Recovery timeline that was previously announced.

“Across Nevada great strides have been made in our response to COVID-19 to strengthen our partnerships, build capacity within our public health infrastructure and vaccinate Nevadans,” Sisolak said. “It’s because of this progress that I am proud to announce the goal of having every county in Nevada reopen to 100 percent on June 1. I am confident that if Nevadans continue to remain vigilant as more and more people get vaccinated, we can accomplish this together.”

COVID-19 mitigation measures will transfer to local authority starting May 1, and each Nevada county has been working with the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force to finalize plans for this transition. Each county will be able to make decisions based on what is best for their communities while taking into account transmission of the virus, vaccination, testing and other infrastructure needs specific to their communities.

Under the governor’s plan, the Gaming Control Board will continue to maintain authority over gaming areas of licensed properties in Nevada, and decisions related to mitigation measures in Nevada schools will transition to school districts. While the state will be transitioning authority over social distancing measures to the counties, the mask mandate will remain in effect statewide.

On April 5, vaccine eligibility opened to all Nevadans 16 and older and, as of Tuesday, approximately 40% of Nevadans 16 and older have started the process, and one quarter of Nevadans 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The governor’s Emergency Directive implementing these changes will be finalized and published later this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After questions were raised once again, the Nye County Comm ...
Groundwater levies in Nye County raise questions, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was like an echo of a former discussion when, during their most recent meeting, Nye County commissioners addressed two agenda items relating to groundwater levies to be assessed for the purposes of helping to fund Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Nevada State Engineer’s Office’s annual activities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman has been sel ...
Former commissioner Wichman tapped for Nye County job
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman said farewell to county government at the beginning of 2020, having served a full 12 years as county commissioner but now, just over a year after her departure, she is ready to jump back into the government sector, this time as an employee rather than as an elected official.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Students and staff from the Great Basin College Social Work ...
Great Basin College helps feed the community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In life, there are several very basic needs, things that one must have in order to not just survive but to thrive, and one of those needs is sustenance. Sadly, however, there are thousands of people all across the local community who struggle with food insecurity each day.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured are a power strip and a kit detailing how to insta ...
Earth Day 2021 set for Ian Deutch park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to take a year off in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic, organizers of the Pahrump Valley’s annual Earth Day and Arbor Day festivities are ready to get back into the events scene and the 2021 celebration is set to take place in just one week’s time.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo A sign in Pahrump shows the distance in Tonopah. Tonopah is cen ...
Nye slated poorest county in state
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is the poorest in Nevada, according to the data from the 24/7 Wall St.

Student Jorge Medina, left, begins to assemble parts for a deck soon to be installed as a UNLV ...
UNLV students prepare for solar competition
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV students were racing to put the finishing touches on Mojave Bloom, a 628-square-foot home they’ve built from scratch for the U.S. Department of Energy’s international 2020 Solar Decathlon Build Challenge. The biennial contest challenges colleges worldwide to design, construct and operate homes powered by renewable energy.

Noisy fire in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It was risky business for the Beatty Fire Department, as they responded to a mobile home fire just before 3 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in the 500 block of West Watson.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Rosemary "Rusty" Kalkofen attempts to make contact while ...
Sunday marks World Amateur Radio Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

World Amateur Radio Day is Sunday, April 18, the anniversary of the day in 1925 when the International Amateur Radio Union was formed in Paris.

Thinkstock Go to pvtimes.com to read additional letters to the editor.
Letters to the Editor

Former Soviet leader’s words ringing true 60 years later

Nick Castro, Pahrump Valley Little League/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Players gather on ...
Little League strikes back after county action
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Little League plays its games at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. In fact, its address is listed as 1600 Honeysuckle Street, the park’s address. This is not a secret.