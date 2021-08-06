81°F
Sisolak issues new mask rules for state’s K-12 schools

By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 5, 2021 - 11:18 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour for American Rescue Plan Funds at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

CARSON CITY — Nevada will implement the latest federal guidance on use of face coverings in schools to stem the spread of COVID-19, with K-12 students in Washoe and Clark counties required to be masked while indoors regardless of their vaccine status under a new directive issued Wednesday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

In the state’s remaining 15 counties, including Nye, all K-12 schools including charter and private schools, must adopt indoor mask policies that comply with local directives from county governments or health authorities.

Statewide, all school staff will be required to wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccine, as will all students while traveling on school buses.

An advisory from the governor’s office said the new guidance was developed by the state’s Education and Health and Human Services departments and local school officials. It follows that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week and is the state’s latest move aimed at curbing the spread the coronavirus’ virulent delta variant.

Because most school-age children “are not yet able to be vaccinated, additional mitigation measures are needed to protect students, staff and school visitors,” the advisory said.

The guidance further requires universal masking in any school that experiences a school-wide outbreak of COVID-19 as identified by local local health authorities.

Weekly regular testing will be required “for all students, staff and volunteers who are not fully vaccinated and who are involved in traveling to other schools or venues outside of the county for athletics and activities.”

A complete summary on the new guidance is posted on the state’s COVID-19 information site.

The announcement came as the state on Wednesday announced 24 more COVID-19 deaths and 993 new cases. Nevada’s two-week positivity rate now registers 15.5 percent, three times higher than the 5 percent threshold determined by health authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

The delta variant is responsible for 84 percent of state cases in the past week, according to state data.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historic ...
Goldfield Days returns on Friday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

 
Nevada back-to-school shoppers likely to set spending record
By Dylan Svoboda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Back-to-school shoppers in the Silver State are expected to spend $481.4 million on clothes, supplies, food and electronics this year, an all-time high for the state, the Nevada Retail Association said Thursday.

Pasadena Poets
Country duo rolls through Tonopah on 2021 tour
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Pasadena Poets recently put on a show at Tonopah’s Clown Motel as part of their 2021 “American Motel Tour.”

Nevada ranks 3rd in highest gas prices in US
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gas prices in Nevada have been on the rise since the start of the year, with the average reaching past the $4 mark this week.

NCSO: Heather Pate
3 arrested after body found
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three people were located and taken into custody following a joint homicide investigation between the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Cooling station open at Bob Ruud Community Center
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A cooling station at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump is open on Wednesday and Thursday for people to stay out of the heat as an excessive heat warning returns to the area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park has waived entrance fees today t ...
Free entrance to Death Valley National Park today
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who have some spare time on their hands today may want to plan a road trip to Death Valley National Park.

Getty Images Nevada is asking residents with experience in substance use disorders and those wh ...
Nevada seeking opioid committee members
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of Nevada and indeed, states all across the nation, the opioid epidemic has for many years been a focus of concern and many local governments have even taken to the legal system to fight the crisis, filing lawsuits against those involved in the manufacture, sale, marketing and distribution of opioid-based prescription drugs.

Getty Images In 12 Nevada counties, residents and visitors are now required to wear face masks ...
Nevada’s mask mandate to be updated every two weeks
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team announced that the state would be implementing a new mask mandate as of July 30 and as was to be expected, there were plenty of questions from the public and county government officials regarding the precise scope of the new mask mandate. As such, the Nevada Health Response team put out an informational sheet providing additional details on the state’s new mask rules.