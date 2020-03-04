56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak makes appointment to Cannabis Compliance Board

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Jerrie Merritt to the Cannabis Compliance Board.

“Jerrie has developed an impeccable reputation in Nevada’s financial sector and has played a critical role in promoting and supporting underrepresented and underserved voices in the Las Vegas community,” said Sisolak in a press release. “I’m excited to bring Jerrie’s unique perspective as a nearly 40-year banking professional and community development leader to the early conversations surrounding the operation and direction of the Cannabis Compliance Board.”

Merritt is eligible for reappointment on July 1, 2021.

Merritt has been with Bank of Nevada since 2004, with her most recent position being senior vice president Division CRA community development manager. She manages a diverse deposit and loan portfolio, as well as acts as a liaison for community and economic development programs with government agencies and nonprofits in the role, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Merritt has served on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine Community Engagement Board, as a mentor for the Clark County School District and is a past chair for the Urban Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on other boards: United Way, UNLV Library Advisory Board, The Links Inc., Valley Hospital Medical Center, HELP of Southern Nevada, American Business Women Association, Workforce Connections and trustee board for the Champions Center Church, according to the release.

Merritt studied business and finance at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics at 111 S. Frontage Road in Pah ...
Comic and game store expands in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics, a place where friends and family can come and enjoy a night of traditional board games and other entertainment, is in its second year of operation in Pahrump.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has fought to keep autopsies secret. (Chase Stevens/Las Veg ...
Nevada Supreme Court rules autopsy reports are public
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled autopsies are public in response to an RJ lawsuit. Clark County spent more than $80,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep autopsies secret.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Michael Wilson, represented by defense attorney Ca ...
Man enters guilty plea in death of adoptive mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially entering a not guilty plea more than a year ago, the individual arrested and charged with killing his adoptive mother has entered into a guilty plea agreement with Nye County prosecutors.

BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are considered majestic, alluring, and a true symbol of the Wild West, but their numbers are a concern to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a page of the backup information provided o ...
New signage to grace Pahrump entry points
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cracked, peeling and sun-damaged, the 15-year-old signs welcoming visitors to the Pahrump Valley and thanking them for making the trip are now set for replacement, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town, voting to select a brand new design for said signs at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times When off duty, Dr. Alex Vaisman chose to be surrounded by hi ...
DVH physician remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the French language, it’s known as “Joie de Vivre,” where in English the term, as translated, is defined as “Joy of Living.”

Aaron Ford speaks to the Review-JournalÕs reader panel about his platform going into the 2 ...
Nevada joins 38 other states in Juul investigation
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that his office is looking into marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada was formed last year with the goal of reca ...
Effort to recall Gov. Sisolak in signature gathering phase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is now officially in the petition gathering phase, with leads identified for each of Nevada’s 16 counties and Carson City.