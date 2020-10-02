Sisolak officially proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed that Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 2020 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Nevada.

This monthlong celebration honors the contributions made by those in the Hispanic and Latino community to both the nation and the state.

“It is a great honor to be able to claim this month as Hispanic Heritage Month,” Sisolak said. “The vast contributions that the Hispanic and Latino community have made in shaping both the United States and Nevada are truly boundless. We are a great state and a great nation because of the impacts made by those with diverse backgrounds, which impact every aspect of our lives, from governmental leadership, agriculture, education, science and most recently, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hispanic Heritage Week started during the presidency of Lyndon Johnson but was later expanded to a month in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Approximately 29% of the Nevada population is of Hispanic and Latino descent, making Nevada the fifth most populous Hispanic and Latino state in the U.S.

The 2020 national theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future.”