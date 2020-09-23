Sisolak orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. flag and state flag t0 be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Getty Images An American flag flies half-staff at the Washington Monument in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died on Friday. She was 87.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times An American flag flies half-staff at the Pahrump Community Library on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Gov. Steve Sisolak and President Donald Trump both ordered flags to half-staff following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. flag and state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality and legal powerhouse on the Supreme Court. She was a role model for so many and I know her legacy will continue to inspire our future leaders. First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak and I join the rest of our nation in mourning this great loss,” Sisolak said in a statement.

The flags will remain lowered until the day of her interment.

Sisolak’s order follows a similar executive order issued by President Donald Trump to honor Ginsburg. That order states that flags shall be flown at half-staff from the day of death until interment of an associate justice of the Supreme Court.