Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 29, 2020 - 5:39 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada comes on the heels of Native American Day in Nevada on Sept. 25.

“These specially designated days offer us in Nevada’s American Indian community the opportunity to share our culture and artistry, and highlight the ways in which American Indians contribute to American culture as a whole,” Nevada Indian Commission Executive Director Stacey Montooth said.

More information about Nevada’s native groups can be found at www.nevadaindianterritory.com. The group, which promotes cultural tourism, has a video showcasing the state’s various tribes at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf_m9MIYniU

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum in Carson City, now open Monday through Friday, is another way to connect with local native culture. The museum, once the site of a former federal boarding school for Native American children, showcases the efforts of Nevada tribes to revitalize their languages and cultural traditions.

The Nevada Indian Commission is a state agency created by statute in 1965 to “study matters affecting the social and economic welfare and well-being of American Indians residing in Nevada.” The agency is part of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask sh ...
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations
Staff Report

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each owl in the study by Nevada National Security Site biol ...
NNSS biologists in running for major national award
Staff Report

A submission by NNSS biologists Derek Hall and Jeanette Perry titled “Burrowing Owl and Winter Raptor Monitoring on the Nevada National Security Site” has been named one of three finalists for the Council for the Conservation of Migratory Birds’ Presidential Awards.