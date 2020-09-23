Sisolak recall petition signing locations

The Battle Born Patriots, a recently launched political action committee seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, released a list of multiple signing locations around Pahrump and the greater Nye County area.

Many of the locations, formed as part of the PAC’s effort, have already launched, with others going live soon. Locations in Pahrump and Tonopah are now live.

This move comes after another group, Fight for Nevada, failed to obtain the number of signatures required to start the recall process in the state.

Pahrump locations include:

■ D… Is For Dog Grooming, 1201 S. Highway 160, Tuesday through Friday every week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Ultimate Discount Health, 150 S. Highway 160, Suite C2 in the Albertsons shopping center, Monday through Thursday each week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street, on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m.

■ The Hubb, 3720 W. Bell Vista Avenue, Friday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m.

■ The empty lot on Bolling Road, across from Tractor Supply, on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m.

■ The corner of Highway 372 and Red Rock Drive, Sunday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

■ The Recall Tent at 1201 S. Highway 160 on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

■ The VFW Swap Meet at the Trump RV on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A Tonopah petition signing location has also been secured. Residents can head to:Sagebrush Dreams, 475 St. Patrick Avenue in Tonopah, Monday through Friday each week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the effort or to sign up as a petition signing location or volunteer visit www.TakingNevadaBack.com