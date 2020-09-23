91°F
News

Sisolak recall petition signing locations

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 23, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Battle Born Patriots, a recently launched political action committee seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, released a list of multiple signing locations around Pahrump and the greater Nye County area.

Many of the locations, formed as part of the PAC’s effort, have already launched, with others going live soon. Locations in Pahrump and Tonopah are now live.

This move comes after another group, Fight for Nevada, failed to obtain the number of signatures required to start the recall process in the state.

Pahrump locations include:

D… Is For Dog Grooming, 1201 S. Highway 160, Tuesday through Friday every week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ultimate Discount Health, 150 S. Highway 160, Suite C2 in the Albertsons shopping center, Monday through Thursday each week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street, on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Hubb, 3720 W. Bell Vista Avenue, Friday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The empty lot on Bolling Road, across from Tractor Supply, on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The corner of Highway 372 and Red Rock Drive, Sunday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Recall Tent at 1201 S. Highway 160 on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The VFW Swap Meet at the Trump RV on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A Tonopah petition signing location has also been secured. Residents can head to:Sagebrush Dreams, 475 St. Patrick Avenue in Tonopah, Monday through Friday each week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the effort or to sign up as a petition signing location or volunteer visit www.TakingNevadaBack.com

THE LATEST
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s ...
Lawsuit against expanded mail-in voting dismissed
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s motion to dismiss a complaint by President Trump’s campaign over the state’s expanded mail-in voting was granted Friday by the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course is located at 1471 E. Mount C ...
Annual plan for Pahrump’s Lakeview Golf Course presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of 2017, the Nye County Commission narrowly approved the purchase of Lakeview Executive Golf Course, and while the financials involved with running the course have seen some improvement since that acquisition was made, the operation is not quite on par with some commissioners’ expectations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file To date, 36 citations have been issued since the gover ...
No new citations issued for COVID noncompliance
Staff Report

Improved business compliance with required health and safety measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 led to no new citations being issued by the state Division of Industrial Relations during the week of Sept. 7.

Extension wants to match small businesses with help
Extension wants to match small businesses with help
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension town hall and webinar will help small business owners learn about organizations that exist to help them grow.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The federal funding also helps continue to fund certain roa ...
Nevada gets $47 million in federal highway funds
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation has secured $46.8 million in additional federal highway spending authority for statewide road projects through the redistribution of Federal Highway Administration fiscal year-end funds. It marks the largest amount of such funds obtained by Nevada in a single year.

Getty Images An American flag flies half-staff at the Washington Monument in honor of Ruth Bad ...
Sisolak orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. flag and state flag t0 be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Getty Images The US Department of Agriculture moved to extend benefits through the Special Sup ...
USDA extends waivers for WIC benefits during COVID-19
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced the extension of more than a dozen waivers ensuring participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children continue receiving the food and health support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Represen ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump is set to lead a “Make America Great Again” event in the Pahrump Valley on Thursday as the days before the 2020 election wind down.