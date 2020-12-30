50°F
Sisolak responds to passing, signing of COVID relief law

Staff Report
December 30, 2020 - 11:50 am
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week.

“After many long months, I am pleased that Congress reached a compromise to provide more aid to Americans and that the president finally signed the bill into law today after unnecessary delays,” Sisolak said. “I am grateful to the federal delegation for their efforts to secure important Nevada priorities including no funding to restart the Yucca Mountain project, small business aid, transportation infrastructure and support for our frontline workers.”

Sisolak agreed with those saying that the direct payments included in the bill are insufficient.

“I know many Nevadans will find some relief in the direct payments in the aid package, as well as extended unemployment insurance benefits and rental and food assistance programs that are critically needed at this time,” he said. “But we know that this aid package is simply not enough to meet the needs of Nevadans or countless other Americans suffering throughout the country.

“While this aid package will provide some relief to the 3.2 million residents of this state, I am disappointed in the amount of time it took congressional leaders to come together in the spirit of compromise and equally disappointed the president took an inordinate amount of time deciding whether or not to approve the plan and sign the bill over the holiday week, resulting in federally funded unemployment benefits expiring for thousands of Nevadans and Americans.”

Sisolak noted that state agencies will need direction from the federal government in administering the extended programs included in the new law.

“As officials from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said on Christmas Eve, it will take time for federal money to reach the state to continue administering these programs, and the delays at the federal level will cause a gap for many Nevadans in need,” the governor said. “I know the DETR team will continue to work tirelessly to minimize the disruption caused by the federal delays.”

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After 12 years on the board representing District 1, Nye Co ...
Outgoing Nye County Commissioners bid the board farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 is only a day from becoming a thing of the past and with just a few days remaining in their terms as representatives of the people of Nye County, commissioners John Koenig and Lorinda Wichman are both preparing to officially step down from their positions and bid the board a fond farewell.

Getty Images
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of an incoming member of Congress from Louisiana.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Times roars into its ‘golden era’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times reached a ‘golden’ milestone in December; ringing in the month, and soon a new year, though the countdown to 2021 won’t bring an end to the beginning of the publication’s notable 50-year anniversary.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house i ...
Senior thank donors, volunteers
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,9 ...
Study: Park service units bring $316 million to state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The four National Park Service units in or partly in Nevada generate $316 million for the state’s economy, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.