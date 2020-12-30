Sisolak responds to passing, signing of COVID relief law

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“After many long months, I am pleased that Congress reached a compromise to provide more aid to Americans and that the president finally signed the bill into law today after unnecessary delays,” Sisolak said. “I am grateful to the federal delegation for their efforts to secure important Nevada priorities including no funding to restart the Yucca Mountain project, small business aid, transportation infrastructure and support for our frontline workers.”

Sisolak agreed with those saying that the direct payments included in the bill are insufficient.

“I know many Nevadans will find some relief in the direct payments in the aid package, as well as extended unemployment insurance benefits and rental and food assistance programs that are critically needed at this time,” he said. “But we know that this aid package is simply not enough to meet the needs of Nevadans or countless other Americans suffering throughout the country.

“While this aid package will provide some relief to the 3.2 million residents of this state, I am disappointed in the amount of time it took congressional leaders to come together in the spirit of compromise and equally disappointed the president took an inordinate amount of time deciding whether or not to approve the plan and sign the bill over the holiday week, resulting in federally funded unemployment benefits expiring for thousands of Nevadans and Americans.”

Sisolak noted that state agencies will need direction from the federal government in administering the extended programs included in the new law.

“As officials from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said on Christmas Eve, it will take time for federal money to reach the state to continue administering these programs, and the delays at the federal level will cause a gap for many Nevadans in need,” the governor said. “I know the DETR team will continue to work tirelessly to minimize the disruption caused by the federal delays.”