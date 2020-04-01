70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 1, 2020 - 1:40 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nevada. If approved, this declaration will provide additional federal assistance and emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation.

“I have determined that the COVID-19 outbreak is of such severity and scale that the effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state, local and tribal governments and that supplementary federal assistance is needed to save lives, to protect public health and safety and to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak wrote.

The disaster declaration request includes requests for public assistance funding and the full suite of individual assistance programs including, but not limited to, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services, crisis counseling and training programs, and mass care and emergency assistance to help support residents in need during this unprecedented crisis.

“The COVID-19 public health crisis in Nevada is of such severity and scale that the effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state, local and tribal governments, and supplementary federal assistance is needed to save lives, protect public health and help Nevada recover from the incomprehensible economic impacts that have resulted from this global pandemic,” Sisolak said. “I am asking the president and federal government to help Nevada respond and recover effectively and efficiently by providing federal assistance.”

In his letter, Sisolak stressed the economic importance of the decimated tourism industry to Nevada.

“With gaming establishments closed for at least 30 days under my directive, Clark County’s tourism industry has come to a halt,” Sisolak said, noting that seven of the largest hotels in the world are on the Las Vegas Strip. “Although not yet fully realized, the total estimated impact to Clark County through June 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis is currently estimated to result in a $1.128 billion loss.”

Sisolak went on to note the unemployment insurance operations in the state “have been impacted to a degree never seen in the 80-year history of the program,” noting volume soared from approximately 2,500 claims per week in early March to more than 95,000 claims last week. “As it stands now, Nevada’s unemplolyment rate of increase is the highest in the nation and additional layoffs are on the horizon as more businesses inevitably shut their doors and lay off their staff.”

Nevada has had a series of emergencies and disasters that taxed its financial resources, Sisolak wrote, specifically mentioning two flooding events in Northern Nevada that resulted in Major Disaster declarations; numerous wildfires, seven of which were significant enough to be awarded Fire Management Assistance Grants; and the Strip shooting which resulted in 59 deaths and 524 injuuries and on which Nevada spent nearly $17 million in response and recovery.

Sisolak closed his five-page letter by writing, “Thank you for your expedited consideration, and I look forward to your response and assistance.”

It is not known when the president will act on Sisolak’s major disaster request for additional federal assistance.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ order through April
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
April 1 is census day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Today is “Census Day,” and though minds all around America are occupied by concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to conduct this constitutionally-mandated decennial process. Census officials are urging everyone residing in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, to make sure they and their families are included in this most important count.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Ernest Peterson, 62, was taken into custod ...
Man accused of making bomb threat arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When a Pahrump resident could not get logged on to his home computer, he decided to make a phone call to Valley Electric Association at approximately 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly held a press conference on ...
Deputy recovering from injuries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective is recovering after being shot while investigating a stabbing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Monday, March 16, fire crews were dispatched for a repor ...
Fire extinguishes self but claims life of Pahrump man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of structure fires within the past week, with at least one fatality reported.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health partnering with Nye for COVID-19 testing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been a point of major contention in recent weeks as states grapple to keep pace with demand and though testing supplies are being stretched thin, Serenity Health, through its lab, has managed to secure enough kits to partner with Nye County to conduct drive-up testing in three local communities.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips opened in late 2019 in Pahrump. The ...
Fish and chips restaurant open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new local business has moved into Pahrump hoping to bring the fresh catch of the sea to the residents of Pahrump.

Jeff Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Chili Cook Off in Pahrump brings in $5k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 8th Annual Silver State Chili Cook Off took over Petrack Park March 14 and 15, drawing people from all walks of life for two days of chili tasting and community fun, with all of the proceeds earmarked for one of the Pahrump Valley’s well-known nonprofit organizations, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization and its No to Abuse program.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Las Ve ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Worst-case scenarios aren’t the only scenarios
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Coronavirus fatality predictions have become frequent talking points – even though they presented an inflated picture. We are living in a news climate where the scarier the factoid, the more credibility it can claim.