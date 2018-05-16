Slight increase in Nevada active registered voters

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 12,743 active registered voters statewide during the month of April 2018 as compared to March 2018.

May 16, 2018 - 7:00 am

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske recently announced the state's voter registration numbers.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,427,752, an increase of 0.90 percent.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 5,330 (0.98 percent), and Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 2,785 (0.58 percent).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 3,796 (1.27 percent), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 566 (0.90 percent), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 202 (01.45 percent).

Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties increased by 64 (0.46 percent).

Of the 1,427,752 active registered voters in Nevada:

■ 547,912 are Democrats (38.38 percent);

■ 486,283 are Republicans (34.06 percent);

■ 302,084 are nonpartisan (21.16 percent);

■ 63,472 are members of the Independent American Party (4.45 percent);

■ 14,089 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.99 percent); and

■ 13,912 are members of other minor political parties (0.97 percent).