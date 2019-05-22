Small Business Administration proposes certification rule

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The Small Business Administration is seeking public comments on the proposed rule by July 15.

The U.S. Small Business Administration published a proposed rule that will provide a free online application process for women-owned small businesses to be certified and eligible to participate in the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business Program or access contracts as a Women-Owned Small Business or Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business.

To submit comments, visit bit.ly/2LUPQC3

The proposed rule will bolster the number of federal contract awards to Women-Owned Small Business Program and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business-certified businesses and better empower agencies to meet the 5% federal contracting goal for women-owned small businesses.

Currently, contracting officers must review a contract awardee’s documentation to verify an applicant’s eligibility. The SBA aims to provide contracting officers with reassurance that firms participating are eligible for awards and encourage them to set aside contracts for women-owned small businesses.

To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/wosb