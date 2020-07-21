104°F
News

Small business group releases data on impact of COVID-19

Staff Report
July 21, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 

The Nevada Small Business Development Center recently released its quarterly economic impact numbers, demonstrating the amount of work done to bolster and support Nevada small businesses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Since late March, the Nevada SBDC counseled 1,635 small business owners that needed assistance in navigating the CARES Act disaster assistance funding, learning new skills related to disaster preparedness and resiliency and pivoting existing business models. Together, these businesses support 8,882 full- and part-time jobs in Nevada.

These businesses received $14.8 million in capital funding related to disaster assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan and other disaster assistance programs. The Nevada SBDC also assisted more than 1,200 small business clients through their COVID-19 business crisis call center, established at the end of March.

The Nevada SBDC shifted focus to disaster assistance and recovery after the initial mandated statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses in March. They built a Small Business Disaster Resiliency Guide complete with recovery procurement lists, guides to PPP and EIDL funding and industry-specific reopening guidelines.

The Nevada SBDC also created extensive training programs to assist small business owners in moving operations to virtual platforms, cybersecurity training, how to best retain customers and sustain revenues and much more. The Nevada SBDC provides no-cost, confidential business advising via 14 locations throughout Nevada.

Small business owners in need of professional business counseling can sign up for advising at nevadasbdc.org

