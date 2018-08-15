Small business optimism hits record high

Small business optimism is at an all-time high in the latest quarterly Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index, conducted July 11-18, 2018.

The survey, which measures small business optimism, had an overall Index score of 118, 12 percentage points higher than last quarter and the highest level in the survey’s 15-year history.

The current Index score was driven by high indicators from small business owners on their overall financial situation, cash flow and ability to obtain credit.

The news comes as the U.S. economy grew 4.1 percent in the second quarter, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, outperforming an average growth rate of 2.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2012 to the first quarter of 2018.

In the July Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index, 78 percent of small business owners reported their financial situation today is very or somewhat good.

Also, 84 percent of business owners said they expect their financial situation will be very or somewhat good a year from now.