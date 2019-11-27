40°F
News

Small Business Saturday recognized in Nye County

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Big box stores and nationwide businesses have Black Friday, online retailers have Cyber Monday and since 2010, independently owned, small businesses have had Small Business Saturday, which has been formally declared in Nye County for the first time this year.

During its Nov. 5 meeting the Nye County Commission unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday in the county, shining a bright spotlight on the many unique, locally owned shops and eateries that Pahrump and all of the other towns of Nye County have to offer.

“Whereas, the government of Nye County, Nevada celebrates our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community… (and) support our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities and whereas advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations, across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. Now, therefore, we, the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim November 30, 2019 to be Small Business Saturday in Nye County, Nevada and urge the residents of our community and communities across the country to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year,” the document reads.

The proclamation also includes some statistics surrounding Small Business Saturday, detailing that there are 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S., representing 99.7 percent of all firms with paid employees. Further, small businesses are responsible for 64.9 percent of net new jobs created from 2000 to 2018 and employ 47.3 percent of employees in the private sector.

The proclamation highlighted that 96 percent of consumers who plan to shop on Small Business Saturday said the day inspires them to visit small, independently owned retailers and restaurants that they have not been to before, or else might not have otherwise visited. For the small businesses themselves, 59 percent said the holiday contributes significantly to their holiday sales each year.

Information provided with the agenda item laid out some facts about Small Business Saturday as well, noting that on average, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local small business stays in the local community and in 2018, a record high of $17.8 billion was spent at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly explained that the proclamation was prompted by representatives from the Women Impacting Public Policy organization and the Small Business Saturday Coalition, which reached out to Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig for support of Small Business Saturday.

For more information on Women Impacting Public Policy and the Small Business Saturday Coalition, which the public policy organization formed in partnership with American Express, visit www.wipp.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

