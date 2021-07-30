95°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Small plane crashes, burns on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2021 - 9:15 am
 
Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County bo ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County border, west of Indian Springs, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County bo ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County border, west of Indian Springs, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County bo ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County border, west of Indian Springs, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Nye County officials respond to a "downed aircraft" on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, July 28, 2 ...
Nye County officials respond to a "downed aircraft" on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Nye County officials respond to a "downed aircraft" on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, July 28, 2 ...
Nye County officials respond to a "downed aircraft" on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A small plane crashed and caught fire on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas early Wednesday, forcing authorities to close the highway for several hours, officials said.

The single-engine plane struck a highway median west of Indian Springs near Mercury, Department of Transportation spokeswoman Adrienne Packer said. The pilot walked away from the crash and the plane caught on fire.

The Lancair IV plane landed on the highway at about 9:10 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. Only the pilot was on board and no injuries were reported.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that deputies had responded to a “downed aircraft.” The crash happened in Nye County, just beyond the Clark County border. Pictures from the sheriff’s office showed smoke billowing from the site.

The highway was closed in both directions from Mercury to the Clark County line for several hours, Packer said. It was partially reopened with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction by about 11:30 a.m.

The pilot declined medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.

Further information was not immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A veritable convoy of NDOT street cleaners head east on High ...
Nye County Public Works mitigating town’s storm debris
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In reference to Sunday and Monday’s severe weather in Pahrump, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl said he’s never witnessed such a rain and wind event throughout the valley.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historic ...
Goldfield Days returns in early August
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows a broken culvert ...
Storms prompt state of emergency in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday and Monday, July 25 and 26, two back-to-back storms blew through the Pahrump Valley, bringing hurricane-force winds and flash flooding that left a path of destruction in their wake and now, Nye County is striving to clean up the mess left behind, a process that will not only take enormous time and effort but will come with a fairly large price tag as well.

NCSO: Nivarado Ramirez-Monge
NCSO captures man wanted for first degree murder
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of two in Oregon was captured by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Tonopah.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center consists of two buildings located ...
Pahrump Medical Center valued at $1.8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following a June 2 vote by the Nye County Commission to pursue the potential sale of the county-owned Pahrump Medical Center, an agenda item regarding the fair market value appraisal for that facility went before the board on Tuesday, July 20. That appraisal, conducted by Fidelity Appraisals, came in at $1.8 million and a public hearing was necessary in order for the county to move forward with the possibility of a sale.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The annual Pahrump Valley High School Football team fundraise ...
Annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser returns to PVHS
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A popular tradition returns to Pahrump Valley High School on Saturday, July 31, as the annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria.