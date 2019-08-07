Smiles Across Pahrump set for Saturday

Anyone who knew Pahrump’s goodwill ambassador Butch “Patches” Harper, will remember that he was a man for whom smiling meant the world and that was exactly why he started Smiles Across Pahrump, an annual event geared toward drawing the community together for a day of lighthearted fun.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A view of several bicycles donated to the Smiles Across Pahrump event in 2018. This year's event will take place Aug. 10 at the Pahrump Moose Lodge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times On July 22, 2018, Smiles Across Pahrump attendees were excited to take part in the hobby horse race, just one of the many activities to enjoy that day. This free community event will make a return this Saturday.

With Harper’s passing in 2015, Smiles Across Pahrump could have seen its end as well, but local nonprofit organizations were not about to let that happen.

The Kiwanis Club initially took over the event to continue Harper’s legacy before turning it over to the women of the Pahrump Moose Lodge, who will be holding Smiles Across Pahrump for the third year this coming Saturday.

Scheduled for Aug. 10 at the Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 Second St., Smiles Across Pahrump will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. that afternoon. Area youth will have a chance at winning some pretty big prizes, and the entire community is invited to join in all the fun.

“The Pahrump Moose Lodge is happy to announce that it will be hosting Smiles Across Pahrump,” event coordinator Chanda Wieland said. “Smiles Across Pahrump is open to the public, a free family-fun day for kids and parents to come together and spend time at a family outing. There will be games and prizes, drawings and food and fun for all ages.”

Wieland explained that children who plan to attend have a task to accomplish beforehand if they wish to have a raffle ticket included in the drawing for the large prizes that will be available, which includes brand new bicycles and much more.

“Butch ‘Patches’ Harper started this as a day to put away technologies and just have a fun day with the family,” Wieland detailed. “In keeping with tradition, we ask school-age kids to write a small 50- to 60-word essay, or for younger kids, to draw a picture of what a smile means to them and bring this with them to the Moose Lodge in exchange for a ticket for special prizes.”

Wieland emphasized that attendees need bring no money at all, as everything will be completely free at the event. The reason, she said, was Harper’s desire to ensure families could fully enjoy it all, so no vendors are permitted to charge for the goods, services, games or food provided.

“So we are looking for anyone who would like to donate to the event or sponsor to help offset the cost,” Wieland stated. “If anyone would like to sponsor a bike, bike sponsors will be recognized at the event. In addition to cash donations, we are also looking for things like bikes for all ages, especially bigger sizes, new in-package board games, cases of water, hot dogs and buns, individual bags of chips and door prizes, such as dollar store toys.”

Wieland added that any kid-friendly organizations and programs are more than welcome to join in as well, as a method of raising awareness about their available services and products. “We want to let parents know there are things for their kids to do in this community. Parents will have an opportunity to speak with reps from different entities with things for kids to do in Pahrump, like scouts, 4-H, dance and more.”

Volunteers to provide and run the games and activities would also be greatly appreciated, Wieland said, as would any monetary donations.

While the event is free of charge and tickets are not required, Wieland noted that it would be helpful for those who plan to attend to secure tickets on Eventbrite, as this will help with a head count, so the Women of the Moose can be sure to have enough refreshments for everyone.

Those willing to donate or volunteer may contact Wieland 616-902-0629.

