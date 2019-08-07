76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Smiles Across Pahrump set for Saturday

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Anyone who knew Pahrump’s goodwill ambassador Butch “Patches” Harper, will remember that he was a man for whom smiling meant the world and that was exactly why he started Smiles Across Pahrump, an annual event geared toward drawing the community together for a day of lighthearted fun.

With Harper’s passing in 2015, Smiles Across Pahrump could have seen its end as well, but local nonprofit organizations were not about to let that happen.

The Kiwanis Club initially took over the event to continue Harper’s legacy before turning it over to the women of the Pahrump Moose Lodge, who will be holding Smiles Across Pahrump for the third year this coming Saturday.

Scheduled for Aug. 10 at the Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 Second St., Smiles Across Pahrump will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. that afternoon. Area youth will have a chance at winning some pretty big prizes, and the entire community is invited to join in all the fun.

“The Pahrump Moose Lodge is happy to announce that it will be hosting Smiles Across Pahrump,” event coordinator Chanda Wieland said. “Smiles Across Pahrump is open to the public, a free family-fun day for kids and parents to come together and spend time at a family outing. There will be games and prizes, drawings and food and fun for all ages.”

Wieland explained that children who plan to attend have a task to accomplish beforehand if they wish to have a raffle ticket included in the drawing for the large prizes that will be available, which includes brand new bicycles and much more.

“Butch ‘Patches’ Harper started this as a day to put away technologies and just have a fun day with the family,” Wieland detailed. “In keeping with tradition, we ask school-age kids to write a small 50- to 60-word essay, or for younger kids, to draw a picture of what a smile means to them and bring this with them to the Moose Lodge in exchange for a ticket for special prizes.”

Wieland emphasized that attendees need bring no money at all, as everything will be completely free at the event. The reason, she said, was Harper’s desire to ensure families could fully enjoy it all, so no vendors are permitted to charge for the goods, services, games or food provided.

“So we are looking for anyone who would like to donate to the event or sponsor to help offset the cost,” Wieland stated. “If anyone would like to sponsor a bike, bike sponsors will be recognized at the event. In addition to cash donations, we are also looking for things like bikes for all ages, especially bigger sizes, new in-package board games, cases of water, hot dogs and buns, individual bags of chips and door prizes, such as dollar store toys.”

Wieland added that any kid-friendly organizations and programs are more than welcome to join in as well, as a method of raising awareness about their available services and products. “We want to let parents know there are things for their kids to do in this community. Parents will have an opportunity to speak with reps from different entities with things for kids to do in Pahrump, like scouts, 4-H, dance and more.”

Volunteers to provide and run the games and activities would also be greatly appreciated, Wieland said, as would any monetary donations.

While the event is free of charge and tickets are not required, Wieland noted that it would be helpful for those who plan to attend to secure tickets on Eventbrite, as this will help with a head count, so the Women of the Moose can be sure to have enough refreshments for everyone.

Those willing to donate or volunteer may contact Wieland 616-902-0629.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Lt. Charles Walker age 33, died after crashing an an F/A-18E single ...
Naval pilot killed in Death Valley crash identified
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Navy fighter jet pilot who died after crashing a fighter jet at Death Valley National Park last week has been identified as Lt. Charles Walker, 33.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Moose Lodge members are pictured posing with the hundreds o ...
Sheri’s Ranch donation helps Pahrump students shoulder school work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The supplies necessary for students to succeed throughout their time in school runs the gamut, encompassing a huge variety of items and with all those supplies comes the weighty task of carting them around.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $68 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Pahrump Valley Lions Club President ...
Pahrump Valley Lions Club contributes to educational success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are just a few days of summer vacation left, with students set to return to their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 12, and one Pahrump area school is now even better prepared than it was previously, thanks to a special donation.

Thinkstock Approximately 38 million private-sector employees in the United States do not have a ...
Effort seeks to assist small business workers
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a rule that it said is to help strengthen retirement security for millions of small business employees across America.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times George Chase (right) of Hypno Comics and Games in Pahrump s ...
Pahrump comic store hosts event for popular game
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

People of all ages stopped by a Pahrump-based comic and game store this summer to try out a recently released interactive game with a theme of Harry Potter.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in Pahrump shows the distance in Tonopah. Tonopah is c ...
Hiring effort is announced by NDOT
Staff Report

Even in the height of summer, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said that is looking ahead and preparing to keep state roads clear through winter.