Snow makes for scenic setting near Pahrump

The Las Vegas Valley on Friday experienced its first “widespread” snowfall of the winter season, the National Weather Service said.

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, throw snowballs at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A blanket of snow covers Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, play in the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, play in the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A boy looks at a snowman at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The coldest spell of the season also is leaving snow in the region.

Red Rock Canyon saw about an inch or two of snow from a Feb. 23 storm, and Mount Charleston likely received a similar amount, the National Weather Service said.

About 2 or 3 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon while the Pahrump area received some snow flurries that day.

More snow arrived in the region on Tuesday, including along Nevada Highway 160 at Mountain Springs.

Friday’s flakes didn’t fall at McCarran International Airport, so the snow won’t count in the record books, the weather service said. The last time snow fell at the airport was Dec. 25, 2015, and the last measurable snowfall at the airport dates back to Dec. 17, 2008.

This past Saturday, Feb. 24, the morning low of 31 degrees at McCarran International Airport ended the 424th day of above freezing temperatures, the weather service said in a Facebook post.

“This is also the latest in the winter season a freeze has been observed at McCarran in 16 years,” it added.

Pahrump’s low dropped to 25 on Saturday morning.

Though conditions warmed up in the days after, another storm system is heading to the region later this week.

“The region will be between systems (today) as more unsettled weather continues with our next system expected Thursday into the weekend,” the weather service said in a statement.

In the Pahrump area, daily highs were projected in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 30s through the upcoming weekend.

Max Michor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this story.