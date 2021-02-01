Some Medicaid recipients can get rides for vaccines

Nevada Medicaid is offering Medicaid recipients a flexible same-day transportation service with a variety of options including gas mileage reimbursement, bank card funding to take the bus and, in most instances, same-day rides from ride services to help them get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Getty Images

Nevada Medicaid is offering Medicaid recipients a flexible same-day transportation service with a variety of options including gas mileage reimbursement, bank card funding to take the bus and, in most instances, same-day rides from ride services to help them get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Information is available in English and Spanish at https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan under Appointment Resources or by calling 844-879-7341.

Patients should check NVCovidFighter.org daily to find out when and where vaccines will be available in their county and schedule an appointment. Then, plan transportation. Medicaid Fee-for-Service recipients and Managed Care Organization recipients are eligible for transportation through Medicaid, while Nevada Check-Up recipients, qualified Medicare beneficiaries and specified low-income Medicare beneficiaries are not.

After getting the vaccine, patients should continue social distancing, frequent hand washing and mask-wearing. Then, plan transportation for the second dose of the vaccine.

It is always open enrollment for Nevada Medicaid. Apply at https://accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/

Non-citizens and the uninsured can receive COVID-19 services through federally qualified health centers at www.nvpca.org/health-centers.